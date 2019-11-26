Planned Holiday Expenditures Seen Lower -- Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Survey

By Michael Dabaie

Planned holiday expenditures for 2019 are anticipated to be lower than the prior year, according to the Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Holiday Survey.

Forty-one percent of consumers plan to scale back their overall holiday spending versus last year, while 33% plan an increase, the survey said.

The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Holiday Survey was conducted by Engine International between Nov. 14-17. The survey is based on a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,004 adults comprising 502 men and 502 women.

Although overall spending is anticipated to be lower this holiday season, consumers plan to spend more online, Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs said.

