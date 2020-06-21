Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Votes PAC : Endorses Health Care Champions in Senate & Assembly Races

NEW YORK, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Votes PAC is proud to announce the endorsements of more than 100 Senate and Assembly candidates competing in the 2020 New York primary election.

On June 23rd New York voters have the chance to elect champions for reproductive rights — and to send home politicians who've leveled attacks on abortion access, reproductive health care, education and so much more. PPGNY Votes PAC proudly stands by a roster of trusted incumbents and promising challengers across the state, including candidates in key, competitive races: Jeffrion Aubry (D) - Assembly District 35, Yuh-Line Niou (D) - Assembly District 65, Diana Richardson (D) - Assembly District 43, Stefani Zinerman (D) - Assembly District 56, Tremaine Wright (D) - Senate District 25, Chantel Jackson (D) - Assembly District 79, Gina Sillitti (D) – Assembly District 16, Corey Mosher (D) – Assembly District 121, and Chad McEvoy (D) - Assembly District 101.

These candidates recognize the urgent need to advance and protect sexual and reproductive health care and education in New York as other states across the country work to restrict access to vital services - including safe, legal abortion.

Statement from Laura McQuade, President and CEO, PPGNY Votes PAC:

"During a time that is anything but ordinary, we are faced with one of the most crucial election years of our lives. PPGNY Votes PAC refuses to let malicious politicians dictate how we live, who we love, or when to grow a family. Our patients, especially women of color and LGBTQI+ people, deserve leaders who will proactively advocate for their health care needs and human rights. On June 23rd, we — not out-of-touch politicians — will decide what we do with our own bodies. We decide who our leaders are. We decide our future."

With a 95% win rate for endorsed candidates and an aggressive, multifaceted electoral program, in 2018 PPGNY Votes Political Action Committee was instrumental in securing a pro-reproductive health legislature for the first time in decades. As a direct result of our work in the 2018 election cycle, New York celebrated major legislative victories—bills that had been languishing for years. New York passed the Reproductive Health Act to help ensure New Yorkers' right to access safe, legal abortion and to make their own health care decisions, regardless of what happens on the federal level. This, plus passage of the Comprehensive Contraceptive Coverage Act, the Boss Bill, GENDA, the conversion therapy ban, and the maternal mortality review board, solidifies New York State as the progressive leader we always knew we could be.

Click here for the full list of endorsements

