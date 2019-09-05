Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Plans for trade talks cheer risk currencies, hit safe-haven yen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:26am EDT
U.S. dollar and British pound notes are seen in this picture illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's yuan and the Australian dollar rallied after news on Thursday that China-U.S. trade talks would resume next month, but investors sold the safe haven yen, even though any de-escalation in the trade war would benefit Japanese exporters.

Other factors helping support risk sentiment, were reduced chances of Britain crashing out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal, and a potential breakthrough in the Hong Kong political crisis following a move to withdraw an extradition bill that had sparked mass protests.

Sterling held onto gains made overnight, after the British parliament voted to stop a "no deal" Brexit and to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from calling a snap election that could have given him the mandate to keep alive the threat of "no deal".

It still leaves Brexit up in the air, with possible outcomes still ranging from a no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.

The pound sat around $1.2241 and the euro <EUR=EBS> at $1.1027, mostly holding on to overnight gains.

For the broader market, the resumption of China-U.S. trade talks was the main factor at play. Talks will be held in Washington in early October, China's commerce ministry said.

"This news has injected a fair amount of optimism in markets," said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

"It does seem that the markets were positioning more bearishly, and now we've gotten this potential good news and the markets are running with it," he said, adding global economic indicators had also recently been showing some green shoots.

Sentiment has been skittish, however, and some analysts sounded a note of caution.

"The U.S. is still going to raise tariffs next month and December, as far as we know," said Joe Capurso, senior currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"That's a negative for the world economy and the Chinese economy."

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar <.DXY> lifted a little from a one-week low to 98.482.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, Chinese yuan and South Korean won all jumped against the dollar, while the yen <JPY=EBS> fell nearly 0.4% to 106.75 per dollar, its weakest in more than three weeks.

The Australian dollar touched a one-month high of $0.6825, seen as a technical resistance level while the New Zealand dollar hit a one-week peak of $0.6377. The trade-exposed won climbed the most of Asia's currencies, rising about 0.5% to 1198.00 per dollar.

The Canadian dollar spiked sharply to C$1.3344 per dollar after the Bank of Canada left interest rates on hold and sounded less dovish than the market had expected.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.89994 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.31% 1.61374 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.21% 80.57 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.44% 0.74392 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.62% 97 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.90244 Delayed Quote.0.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.84167 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 7.1375 Delayed Quote.4.02%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.08% 1.3215 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.05% 7.1396 Delayed Quote.4.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45aRecession risks rise for Germany as industrial orders plunge
RE
02:45aOil eases on U.S. stocks build despite trade talk hopes
RE
02:42aJapan stocks reach one-month high on news U.S.-China trade talks to resume
RE
02:38aJOGMEC JAPAN OIL GAS AND METALS NATIONAL CORPORA : Final Investment Decision for Arctic LNG 2 Project in Russia
PU
02:32aGerman Manufacturing Orders Fell By More Than Expected in July
DJ
02:26aPlans for trade talks cheer risk currencies, hit safe-haven yen
RE
02:19aHigh-yield EM currencies to pare this year's losses in 12 months
RE
02:14aVietnam plans to nationalise civilian airports operator
RE
02:13aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Foreign Secretary in Vladivostok on India-Russia 20th Annual Summit (September 04, 2019)
PU
02:13aJapan ministries' budget requests hit record 105 trillion yen - MOF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises annual forecasts after strong first half
2T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Raises Guidance After 1st Half Profit, Revenue. Rose
4WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Deutsche Telekom 5G network goes live in five German cities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group