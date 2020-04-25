Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Plans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus 'immunity' levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 02:24pm EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference in Ottawa

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

The World Health Organization said earlier that there was "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

"I don't believe there are any plans that hinge on certain people being immune to COVID-19," Trudeau said in his daily briefing in Ottawa, adding that provincial plans focus on preventing the spread through social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces.

"(Immunity) is something we need to get clearer answers to and until we have those clear answers, we need to err on the side of more caution."

In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.

New Brunswick is the first Canadian province to begin reopening parts of its economy and Saskatchewan has outlined a plan to start reopening in May.

Trudeau met with provincial premiers on Friday to discuss their restart plans. Measures will differ as infection rates vary among provinces, but require national coordination, he said.

Canada's death toll from COVID-19 rose 7% to 2,350 from a day earlier. Cases reached more than 44,000.

Some 80% of Canada's cases are in Quebec and Ontario, where there are numerous outbreaks in nursing homes.

Even so, a small protest outside the Ontario legislature on Saturday demanded the easing of public health measures.

"It?s irresponsible, reckless and it?s selfish," Premier Doug Ford said of the call to loosen restrictions, speaking at a briefing. "It burns me up."

Such protests have been smaller in Canada than in the United States, where Republican politicians and individuals affiliated with President Donald Trump?s re-election campaign are organizing or promoting anti-lockdown protests.

Also Saturday, Trudeau announced funding for the country's fish and seafood processors whose businesses were harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will provide C$62.5 million ($44.32 million) in financing to buy protective equipment for workers or storage space for products to sell them later.

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pDeutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings
RE
02:24pPlans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus 'immunity' levels
RE
01:21pChina eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment
RE
12:25pGerman biotech firm working on COVID-19 vaccines not interested in takeover
RE
11:03aMINISTER NKOSAZANA DLAMINI ZUMA : Media briefing on risk-based model to address the spread of the Coronavirus
PU
09:53aPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Refutes Claims By The New Staits Times That It "Deactivated 14 Oil Rigs" & Has "Shut Down" 14 Projects Amid Low Oil Prices
PU
09:17aHere's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes
RE
08:59aAbu Dhabi's Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to at least May 16
RE
08:25aShopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town
RE
07:40aEU countries to be allowed to grant subordinated debt to virus-hit firms - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Embraer hits out after Boeing scraps $4.2 billion tie-up
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Italy must get private savers buying public debt again, bank boss says
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Complaint Against Federal Government in The Court of Federal ..
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Low-cost airline Wizz to resume some flights from Luton airport
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Software-Defined Storage Market 2019-2023 | Surge in Cloud Adoption to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group