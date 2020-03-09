Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plant-Based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024|Awareness About Adverse Effects of Consumption of Meat to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the plant-based burger patties market and it is poised to grow by USD 650.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005064/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat will offer immense growth opportunities, growing popularity of DIY burger patties will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing popularity of DIY burger patties might hamper market growth.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Plant-based Burger Patties Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41146

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plant-based burger patties market report covers the following areas:

  • Plant-based Burger Patties Market Size
  • Plant-based Burger Patties Market Trends
  • Plant-based Burger Patties Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based burger patties market growth during the next few years.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plant-based burger patties market, including some of the vendors such as Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co and WH Group Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plant-based burger patties market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based burger patties market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the plant-based burger patties market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the plant-based burger patties market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based burger patties market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Partnership with global foodservice chains
  • Increase in M&A and strategic alliance activities
  • Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc.
  • Impossible Foods, Inc.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
  • Nestlé SA
  • Tesco Plc
  • The Kroger Co.
  • WH Group Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:07pEXCLUSIVE : Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources
RE
11:04pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)
PU
11:04pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020
PU
11:01pDeep Learning Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Application of Deep Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:58pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit South Korea
RE
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ALGN, MGPI, SBT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
PR
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS OPRA, WBK, SPR, SSL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS APC, HPQ, JELD, SIX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pNEC : Successfully Demonstrates Real-time Digital OAM Mode Multiplexing Transmission Over 100m in the 150GHz-band for the First Time
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
4MOODY'S CORPORATION : MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas asks Airbus for extension to A350-1000 order deadline due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group