Plant Based Protein Products Market | Expanding Global Vegan Population Base to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/16/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the plant-based protein products market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.67 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005584/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The expanding global vegan population base will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expanding global vegan population base has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Plant Based Protein Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Soy Protein
  • Wheat Protein
  • Pea Protein
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30182

Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plant based protein products market report covers the following areas:

  • Plant Based Protein Products Market Size
  • Plant Based Protein Products Market Trends
  • Plant Based Protein Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing health consciousness as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based protein products market growth during the next few years.

Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plant based protein products market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, DowDuPont, Kerry Group and Omega Protein Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plant based protein products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Plant Based Protein Products Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based protein products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the plant-based protein products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the plant-based protein products market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based protein products market vendors

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Cargill
  • DowDuPont
  • Kerry Group
  • Omega Protein Corporation

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
