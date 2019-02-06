Plantgistix to Open 2nd Packaging Plant in Baytown

HOUSTON, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantgistix, a Houston-based plastic resin logistics company, announced today its commitment to expand to a second facility in the AmeriPort Industrial Park in Baytown. The announcement comes just one year after the grand opening of their Baytown facility on 717 Logistics Drive and reflects the company’s rapid growth and strong demand for export contract packaging . The new site, located at 5623 AmeriPort Pkwy, will enhance Plantgistix’s services with an additional 337,000 sq. ft. packaging plant.



Located just 15 minutes from the Port of Houston, the new Baytown facility will be equipped with two new state of the art packaging lines, boxing and 25 kg bagging, along with 84 dock doors, over 3,000 feet of private rail spurs, and daily switching services for rail cars serviced by both Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway. The AmeriPort Industrial Park’s storage in transit yard holds over 2,500 rail cars.

“The new facility will boost our inbound hopper car capacity by at least 250-300 cars per month,” said Marc Levine, Plantgistix’s CEO. “At the heart of the expansion is our people, who live by our core values of accountability, courage, caring, problem solving, teamwork and dedication and return value to our customers by providing creative and flexible solutions. The recognition of the value we deliver, allows us and requires us to expand as the need for our high level of service and certainty is demanded.”

Set to open by March 1st, 2019 and fully operational before the end of the second quarter, the new state-of-the-art facility will be Plantgistix’s third facility; the main warehouse in Houston and two in Baytown, bringing Plantgistix total warehouse square footage to over 1.3 million.

“Plantgistix has been a great service provider and partner to DowDuPont and the plastic industry over the past several years. We are very excited about Plantgistix’s recent commitment to the industry and the Baytown area by expanding their supply chain capabilities and service offerings,” said DowDuPont, NA Outplant Leader, Mark Waldmann.

Conveying Plantgistix’s strategic plan to increase capabilities while maintaining exceptional service, Plantgistix’s specialists operate state-of-the-art facilities and material-handling systems ensure products are carefully and thoughtfully processed, handled, and delivered to the end-user intact and on time.

Chris Anderson, Logistics Manager at Westlake Chemicals and Plantgistix customer said, “Plantgistix continually anticipates the needs of the industry and expands to ensure capacity for its customers. Their proactive approach and commitment to excellence makes them an invaluable partner for us.”

About Plantgistix

Plantgistix is a leader in the contract packaging of plastic resin in the U.S. and the first in the country to offer contract packaging to the plastics industry. Plantgistix has acquired the expertise and innovation to handle even the most complex resin handling needs from their state-of-the-art facilities in Houston.

Leveraging on 50 years of experience, Plantgistix also performs In-Plant product handling services inside customer production sites with the mission to improve safety, maintain quality and maximize productivity. By developing innovative ideas and systems to help optimize in-plant operations, Plantgistix ensures every step is in alignment –process design, installation and maintenance of equipment, and material handling systems to support post-production needs.

While other companies similar to Plantgistix may stop at packaging, Plantgistix offers additional services to ensure products get to the end user in optimal condition. By combining Plantgistix unparalleled expertise with an insatiable desire for continual improvement, Plantgistix provides Resin Enhancement Services in the forms of sorting, screening, drying, blending and deblocking. Learn more at www.plantgistix.com.

