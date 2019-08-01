Log in
Planting Seeds…One Student at a Time With Marquez Private Wealth

08/01/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

Michelle Marquez inspires 5th graders to dream B-I-G on Career Day

Scanning the earnest young faces gathered for Career Day on June 6th at Hooper Elementary School in Los Angeles, Michelle Marquez of Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James relished the opportunity to share her profession with seventy-five high achieving fifth graders. Juxtaposed against a school campus where an overwhelming majority of students come from low income homes, it was particularly fitting that Michelle Marquez spoke about financial literacy and about her career as a successful professional financial advisor. She shared moving examples from her own youth and the concrete steps she took to arrive at her current level of success. Impressing upon her young listeners the vital and fundamental concepts of saving a percentage of earnings, managing expenses, planning for goals, and compounding interest, she shared examples of how a disciplined approach can make a difference in their future financial life. What she does for families on a daily basis to plan for their goals and expenses were described in age appropriate, relevant terms to convey clear understanding. Numerous scenarios were discussed with the curious students and Michelle fielded a healthy amount of questions following her presentation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005772/en/

Michelle Marquez connecting with a young listener (Photo: Business Wire)

Michelle Marquez connecting with a young listener (Photo: Business Wire)

Completely in tune with her audience, Michelle not only planted pivotal seeds of “what ifs?” into the students’ minds to dream big about their tomorrows, she also gave them tangible reminders to encourage them to keep tooling and re-tooling those dreams long after she leaves. Age appropriate books on financial literacy, a famous children’s money board game, and granola bars were given to every student to conclude her successful Career Day participation at Hooper Elementary School, a member of the LAUSD.

At Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James, our goal is to help you manage your life and wealth in such a way that brings you peace. We work hand in hand with you and your family, helping you to maneuver through every challenge and plan for each goal – with grace. We believe wealth management can be a source of peace and comfort in your life – and it all begins with our connection with you. By fostering intimate, trusting relationships with our clients, we can then offer financial guidance with the power to impact their lives for the better.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James at (626) 658-9610 or email michelle.marquez@raymondjames.com.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is not affiliated with the independent organizations named herein.
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC


© Business Wire 2019
