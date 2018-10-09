Planto : App-Personal Finance Made Simple

Planto, a personal finance startup launched its beta app to
provide simple and actionable advice to money related matters faced by
millennials:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005064/en/
When will I be able to purchase my first home?
How much would a gap
year cost?
What did I spend my money on?
How can I save better?
...and many more.
How it works:
Planto app utilizes big data, financial simulations and in-house built
bank aggregation technologies to visualize users’ past, current and
future financials allowing users to effortlessly stay on top of their
financial goals and current expenses.
Features
-
Goal budgeting using latest information including macro trends,
regulations and goal specific costs (e.g. house prices) combining with
users’ financial profile derived from basic information such as age,
current income and saving
-
Automated financial summary & tracking consolidated by
connecting users’ saving, credit card, loan and mortgage accounts,
possible across 9 financial institutions in Hong Kong
-
Personalized insights on spending and saving derived from user
behaviors
Bank grade security
-
Sensitive information is encrypted using AES-256 encryption and never
leave users’ devices
-
Data is anonymised to ensure no financial data can be linked to any
individual
-
IT infrastructure is audited by a leading security firm on a regular
basis
Access:
Planto’s app is being tested in closed beta. Feedback so far has been
overwhelmingly positive and Planto is moving quickly towards official
launch within the next few months.
Planto will be available on both iOS
and Android.
To download, please visit App/Play Store or https://www.planto.hk/
for details/early access.
About us:
Planto was founded by a team of millennials that draws experience from
global retail bank and large personal finance platform in Asia. The
company is currently being incubated at the University of Hong Kong
Entrepreneurship Center (iDendron) with additional support from
Cyberport.
We are grateful to be backed by a group of advisors, venture capital
investors and finance industry veterans from Hong Kong, North America
and Australia. Our backers include Forbes Media’s investor and venture
capital firms who have supported personal finance startups around the
world.
“Personal finance is not taught in school, after spending years in the
banking and personal finance industry, I realized we millennials need
simple advice to make better financial decisions, which is why I founded
Planto” Ankit Suri, CEO & Co-founder.
