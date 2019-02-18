Planview : Empowers Organizations to Realize Agile-at-Scale with Lean and Agile Delivery Solution

Connects agile delivery with strategic planning and lean portfolio management to accelerate transformation and fuel innovation

Today’s increasingly competitive and disrupted markets require teams and enterprises to adapt quickly and speed delivery of innovative products, solutions, and customer experiences. While agile ways of working have produced positive results on single teams, leveraging Agile across the organization creates a challenge – how to scale delivery across teams for larger initiatives and focus on business outcomes for driving change and results. The Planview® solution for Lean and Agile delivery solves this challenge by connecting agile delivery with strategic planning and lean portfolio management to achieve business objectives faster.

The Planview solution for Lean and Agile delivery connects strategic planning, lean portfolio management, and work delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“When Planview came together with LeanKit® in December 2017, we significantly expanded our work and resource management (WRM) vision to serve the agile enterprise,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. “Since then, the changing world of work and the dynamic competitive landscape have experienced tectonic shifts, reaffirming our vision of providing the most comprehensive WRM solutions in the market. Planview combines the power of lean and agile delivery with portfolio management, enabling teams and enterprises to leverage Agile-at-scale for creating innovative products and services that transform their organizations and delight customers.”

With Planview’s Lean and Agile delivery solution, development leaders and Agile CoEs can scale delivery across teams by coordinating planning, managing dependencies, and promoting continuous improvement. Business leaders, PMOs, and enterprise architects can ensure strategic alignment, measure results, track financials, balance demand and capacity, and provide executive visibility. And, teams can accelerate delivery while retaining decentralized decision-making and the flexibility to find the right process, optimize their workflow, and use their preferred agile execution tool.

Ultimately, organizations benefit from being able to:

Improve productivity using Lean metrics to remove bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement

Mitigate risks by resolving problems sooner through visualization of work and dependencies

Optimize throughput and effectiveness with the right people on the right teams working on the right priorities

Increase revenue by accelerating time-to-market of new products and enhancements with shorter lead and cycle times

Reduce waste and speed innovation by shifting funding levels based on outcome-driven indicators and KPIs

By connecting work delivery, lean portfolio management, and strategic planning, organizations can deliver larger initiatives faster and with greater success. They can realize Agile-at-scale – from teams to the enterprise.

About Planview

As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it easier for all organizations to achieve their business goals. We provide the industry’s most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic planning, portfolio and resource management, Lean and Agile delivery, product portfolio management, capability and technology management, innovation management, and collaborative work management. Our solutions span every class of work, resource, and organization to address the varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview’s more than 700 employees serve over 5,000 customers worldwide through a culture of innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly engaged communities. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

