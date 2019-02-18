Planview : Empowers Organizations to Realize Agile-at-Scale with Lean and Agile Delivery Solution

Today’s increasingly competitive and disrupted markets require teams and
enterprises to adapt quickly and speed delivery of innovative products,
solutions, and customer experiences. While agile ways of working have
produced positive results on single teams, leveraging Agile across the
organization creates a challenge – how to scale delivery across teams
for larger initiatives and focus on business outcomes for driving change
and results. The Planview® solution for Lean and Agile
delivery solves this challenge by connecting agile delivery with
strategic planning and lean portfolio management to achieve business
objectives faster.
The Planview solution for Lean and Agile delivery connects strategic planning, lean portfolio management, and work delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“When Planview came together with LeanKit® in December 2017,
we significantly expanded our work and resource management (WRM) vision
to serve the agile enterprise,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief
product officer. “Since then, the changing world of work and the dynamic
competitive landscape have experienced tectonic shifts, reaffirming our
vision of providing the most comprehensive WRM solutions in the market.
Planview combines the power of lean and agile delivery with portfolio
management, enabling teams and enterprises to leverage Agile-at-scale
for creating innovative products and services that transform their
organizations and delight customers.”
With Planview’s Lean and Agile delivery solution, development leaders
and Agile CoEs can scale delivery across teams by coordinating planning,
managing dependencies, and promoting continuous improvement. Business
leaders, PMOs, and enterprise architects can ensure strategic alignment,
measure results, track financials, balance demand and capacity, and
provide executive visibility. And, teams can accelerate delivery while
retaining decentralized decision-making and the flexibility to find the
right process, optimize their workflow, and use their preferred agile
execution tool.
Ultimately, organizations benefit from being able to:
-
Improve productivity using Lean metrics to remove bottlenecks
and drive continuous improvement
-
Mitigate risks by resolving problems sooner through
visualization of work and dependencies
-
Optimize throughput and effectiveness with the right people on
the right teams working on the right priorities
-
Increase revenue by accelerating time-to-market of new products
and enhancements with shorter lead and cycle times
-
Reduce waste and speed innovation by shifting funding levels
based on outcome-driven indicators and KPIs
By connecting work delivery, lean portfolio management, and strategic
planning, organizations can deliver larger initiatives faster and with
greater success. They can realize Agile-at-scale – from teams to the
enterprise.
See the Planview solution for Lean and Agile delivery in action at planview.com/lean-agile-delivery.
About Planview
As the global leader in work and resource management, Planview makes it
easier for all organizations to achieve their business goals. We provide
the industry’s most comprehensive solutions designed for strategic
planning, portfolio and resource management, Lean and Agile delivery,
product portfolio management, capability and technology management,
innovation management, and collaborative work management. Our solutions
span every class of work, resource, and organization to address the
varying needs of diverse and distributed teams, departments, and
enterprises. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview’s more than 700
employees serve over 5,000 customers worldwide through a culture of
innovative technology leadership, deep market expertise, and highly
engaged communities. For more information, visit www.planview.com.
