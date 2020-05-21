Planview : Scores Highest for Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases in 2020 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

Planview® today announced it has ranked highest for both the Single Lean/Kanban Team and Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe) Use Cases in the Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools*” report. The research assessed 16 enterprise Agile planning tool offerings across six use cases. In addition to receiving the highest score in the Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases, Planview received the second highest scores in the Distributed Agile and the Project and Program Portfolio Use Cases.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report.

“The key to success in any Agile transformation is leveraging solutions that empower your teams at every stage of the journey,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview Chief Product Officer. “We’re pleased to be recognized by Gartner for the Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases. We believe these two methods are at the core of today’s transformations – scaling with SAFe and the accelerating use of Kanban to support continuous delivery and business agility.”

In today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets, teams must leverage a variety of work methodologies and processes to get work done, such as Lean, Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Scrumban, and traditional project delivery. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio and Work Management solutions help enterprises transform strategy to delivery. In particular, Planview’s approach to Enterprise Kanban ensures organizations, from the Agile teams to the business, can continue to deliver value quickly and effectively, without giving up visibility and management to broader strategic outcomes.

Planview was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools**, which positioned the company as highest on the ability to execute axis. The 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools research complements the companion 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, and looks at product capabilities and how those capabilities can be applied to use cases.

To learn more about the Planview Lean and Agile Delivery Solution visit: planview.com/lean-agile-delivery.

Additional Resources:

*Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Mike West, Keith Mann, Bill Blosen, Akis Sklavounakis, Deacon D.K Wan, April 29, 2020

**Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Keith Mann, Mike West, Bill Blosen, Akis Sklavounakis, Deacon D.K Wan, April 21, 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.planview.com/.

Planview and the Planview logo are registered trademarks of Planview, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005447/en/