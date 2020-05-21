Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Planview : Scores Highest for Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases in 2020 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Planview® today announced it has ranked highest for both the Single Lean/Kanban Team and Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe) Use Cases in the Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools*” report. The research assessed 16 enterprise Agile planning tool offerings across six use cases. In addition to receiving the highest score in the Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases, Planview received the second highest scores in the Distributed Agile and the Project and Program Portfolio Use Cases.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report.

“The key to success in any Agile transformation is leveraging solutions that empower your teams at every stage of the journey,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview Chief Product Officer. “We’re pleased to be recognized by Gartner for the Single Lean/Kanban Team and SAFe Use Cases. We believe these two methods are at the core of today’s transformations – scaling with SAFe and the accelerating use of Kanban to support continuous delivery and business agility.”

In today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets, teams must leverage a variety of work methodologies and processes to get work done, such as Lean, Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Scrumban, and traditional project delivery. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio and Work Management solutions help enterprises transform strategy to delivery. In particular, Planview’s approach to Enterprise Kanban ensures organizations, from the Agile teams to the business, can continue to deliver value quickly and effectively, without giving up visibility and management to broader strategic outcomes.

Planview was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools**, which positioned the company as highest on the ability to execute axis. The 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools research complements the companion 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, and looks at product capabilities and how those capabilities can be applied to use cases.

To learn more about the Planview Lean and Agile Delivery Solution visit: planview.com/lean-agile-delivery.

Additional Resources:

*Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Mike West, Keith Mann, Bill Blosen, Akis Sklavounakis, Deacon D.K Wan, April 29, 2020

**Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Keith Mann, Mike West, Bill Blosen, Akis Sklavounakis, Deacon D.K Wan, April 21, 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.planview.com/.

Planview and the Planview logo are registered trademarks of Planview, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aCommonwealth Secretary-General calls for urgent global response to coronavirus at World Health Assembly
PU
10:20aABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q1 2020​ (PDF 393 KB)
PU
10:20aABN AMRO BANK N : Pillar 3 disclosures Q1 2020​ (PDF 324 KB)
PU
10:19aForces Unite to Launch Hispanic Star Month of Action
BU
10:17aSCIENTIFIC ENERGY : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
10:16aKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress 6136P MICR
GL
10:16a2020 Louisiana Energy Conference Will Be 100% Online and Feature 13 Online Presentations May 27 - 28
GL
10:15aS&P 500 flat as investors weigh trade tensions; TJX surges
RE
10:15aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board has appointed Members of the Company's Management Board for the new common term of office
PU
10:15aELECTRICALLY-ASSISTED BIKE : Groupe SEB becomes the exclusive industrial partner of Angell
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telco unit stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group