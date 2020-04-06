Planview and Cherwell Elevate Project Portfolio Management and IT Service Management

Combination of leading portfolio management and service management solutions helps organizations deliver the right products and services

Planview® and Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) are partnering to help organizations better deliver on their strategic and operational objectives. Chief information officers (CIO), project management offices (PMO), and business leaders are collaborating like never before to create the right products, services and experiences during a dynamic period of organizational transformation. By combining industry leading Portfolio Management from Planview with Cherwell’s IT Service Management solutions, customers can:

Choose the highest value investments and initiatives

Measure time and budget spent on strategic initiatives vs. maintenance activities

Adjust dynamically to rapidly shifting priorities and market conditions

Balance teams, finances, and priorities across all operations

Accelerate on-strategy delivery

Provide outstanding service delivery and experiences to employees and customers – all in line with strategy

“I am thrilled that two of our most strategic technology partners, Planview and Cherwell, have joined forces to deliver a solution that spans Enterprise Portfolio Management and IT Service Management," said Michael Havison, director of enterprise project portfolio management at Parkview Health, based in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. "As we strive to deliver excellent health care to every person, every day, these two market-leading providers have been instrumental in providing us with the structure and visibility into the full spectrum of work intake through investment, strategy through service request, that has helped us drive efficiencies and align our resources to the goals and initiatives that matter most."

Planview connects strategy to delivery at enterprise-scale to create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. Cherwell streamlines and automates work processes and increases productivity for IT and employees across the enterprise. Together, the solutions enable organizations to accelerate on-strategy delivery while balancing day-to-day realities, including resource and financial constraints.

“As a fellow best-of-breed leader in their domain, Cherwell is exactly the kind of company we are proud to partner with, together our joint solution offers customers a truly best-in-class, end-to-end solution that just works,” said Patrick Tickle, chief product officer, Planview. “In today’s hyper-dynamic environment this partnership will help customers make better investment decisions, optimize strategic versus run-the-business activities, and deliver while adapting on the fly.”

The Planview and Cherwell joint solution provides a real-time view into both future demand and in-flight work. CIO’s, PMO’s, and IT leaders can ensure that the right people are doing the right work at all times. In addition, they can build scenarios that optimize funding and resource allocation across potential investments and initiatives and compare trade-offs to drive better decisions.

“Cherwell is increasingly seeing a PMO representative in our sales campaigns, prompting us to partner with Planview and offer customers a powerhouse combination: the most advanced, proven PPM solution in the market with our focused, comprehensive ITSM solution,” said Steve Rodda, chief operating officer of Cherwell. “Both Cherwell and Planview products provide an exceptional user experience and simple upgrades, further adding value for organizations that cannot waste time or money on cumbersome tools and painful upgrade processes.”

Cherwell and Planview solutions scale with customers as they look to bring ITSM and Portfolio Management benefits to other parts of their organizations. Cherwell offers a concurrent licensing model and a no-code development, and Cherwell Service Management gives businesses the tools they need to address service management challenges throughout the organization.

Planview PPM Pro with FLEX offers customers the ability to support every work mode within their PPM deployment. This empowers organizations to use the right work experience and tools optimized for delivery, whether teams use Lean-Agile, collaborative, traditional project work or a hybrid approach.

About Cherwell

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: https://www.cherwell.com.

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.planview.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005270/en/