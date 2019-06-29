Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plastic Makers Welcome G20 Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to End Ocean Plastics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The G20 countries adopted a Leaders’ Declaration today in Osaka. The American Chemistry Council issued the following response, which may be attributed to Steve Russell, vice president of ACC’s Plastics Division: 

“America’s plastic makers welcome the G20’s Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to end plastic leakage into the ocean, and we applaud Japan’s leadership in addressing this important issue. We look forward to working with G20 countries to help make this vision a reality.

“Eliminating ocean plastics will require innovations in products, systems and technologies; global deployment of waste management infrastructure, particularly in areas where the most leakage is occurring; and strong public-private partnerships. Plastics makers are helping to promote advancements in each of these areas.

“Plastic waste is an urgent problem, and importantly, it’s one that can be solved with ongoing cooperation, innovation, and investment.

“Plastics offer numerous environmental benefits, such as helping to conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Lightweight, efficient plastics can help the world’s growing population live more sustainably—but we need to do a better job of capturing and repurposing used plastics, to create a more circular economy, while continuing to meet society’s needs.

“Many of America’s plastic makers are among the founders of and contributors to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a new nonprofit with a goal of deploying $1.5 billion to help develop the systems, knowledge, and infrastructure needed to collect and repurpose waste, including in regions where most environmental leakage occurs. Other key members of the Alliance include brand owners, plastic processors, and recyclers.”

 http://www.americanchemistry.com

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $526 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation's economy. It is among the largest exporters in the nation, accounting for ten percent of all U.S. goods exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Contact: Sarah Lindsay
Email: sarah_lindsay@americanchemistry.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCIH
GL
12:55pNORTHERN BITCOIN : Receives financing of eur 8 million
EQ
12:49pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : to end twice-daily nonstops between Charleston, DC
AQ
12:48pDAIMLER : 2019 Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
12:21pPRICESMART : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT
PR
12:18pDELTA AIR LINES : Atlanta airport to expand security checkpoint
AQ
12:11pPlastic Makers Welcome G20 Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to End Ocean Plastics
GL
12:07pDEUTSCHE BANK : board to meet July 7 to decide on job cuts - sources
RE
12:06pAmazon, after big hire, experimenting with sports media strategy - interview
RE
12:05pDEUTSCHE BANK BOARD TO MEET JULY 7 TO DECIDE ON JOB CUTS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Macron says 'good' EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands
2RUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY 6-9 MONTHS: Putin
3Chinese envoy says Syngenta takeover was a bad deal
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Market High from Trump-Xi Trade Truce May Not Last

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About