Plastic Pails: Market Intelligence, Purchasing Strategies, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Plastic Pails Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005137/en/
Global Plastic Pails Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Concerns over environmental footprints have caused a significant shift
to the usage of recyclable and post-consumer plastics in the
manufacturing of plastic pails. This is increasing the global
acceptability of plastic pails among different end-user sectors such as
the packaging industry, thereby; accelerating the category spend
momentum. High customization ability of plastic pails in accordance to
size, shape, moldability, the material used in its manufacturing process
is further supplementing the category demand for packaging a wide range
of products such as food and beverages, chemicals, paints and adhesives,
pharmaceutical products, and lubricants. However, the unstable raw
material prices and the spiraling logistics costs will require major
changes in the purchasing strategies that are currently being followed
to procure plastic pails. Get
the Free Sample copy of this market intelligence report that
contains multiple sections of the report including the market size and
forecast, cost drivers, challenges, critical purchasing strategies, and
more.
The presence of a strong economy with an incremental federal spend on
public infrastructure projects will augment construction activities in
the US. This will create demand for products such as paints and
construction chemicals, that will require plastic pails to fulfill their
packaging requirements. Plastic pails have witnessed extensive
application in the manufacturing process in Europe following the
implementation of a new directive in the EU that requires all the member
countries to minimize packaging waste. In the recent times, APAC is
witnessing exponential growth in the construction industry which is
creating a huge demand for construction materials such as chemicals,
paints, and adhesives, that in turn will require sustainable materials
like plastic pails for packaging.
This procurement research report offers a detailed overview of the
critical cost drivers, primary purchasing strategies, and category
management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement
strategy for plastic pails. This plastic pails procurement market
intelligence report also highlights the current supply market
developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can
promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request
for free customization.
“Category managers must ensure that the products delivered by the
suppliers must exhibit the specified tensile strength, should be
airtight and leak-proof, and be non-reactive to buyers' products,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Such properties help
preserve the content inside the package during the storage and
transportation stages,” added Tridib.
This plastic pails market intelligence report has highlighted the cost
drivers that will play critical roles in adjusting the purchasing
strategies in the current market:
-
Assessing product bundling opportunities can help buyers maximize cost
savings
-
Rise in logistics costs will be a key concern for buyers during the
forecast period
Get
the full market intelligence report to know more about
the complete scope of this report
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the packaging
and labeling category offer information on critical cost drivers and
critical purchasing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant
cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on
supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend
and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer
category management insights and procurement best practices for the
category.
Report scope snapshot: Plastic pails
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence
reports? Download
a FREE sample
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Want customized information from our plastic pails procurement
research report? Get
in touch
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
To view this the complete table of contents for the market
intelligence report, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
click of a button. Start
your 7-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005137/en/