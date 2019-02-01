Log in
Plastic Pails: Market Intelligence, Purchasing Strategies, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

02/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Plastic Pails Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005137/en/

Global Plastic Pails Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Global Plastic Pails Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Concerns over environmental footprints have caused a significant shift to the usage of recyclable and post-consumer plastics in the manufacturing of plastic pails. This is increasing the global acceptability of plastic pails among different end-user sectors such as the packaging industry, thereby; accelerating the category spend momentum. High customization ability of plastic pails in accordance to size, shape, moldability, the material used in its manufacturing process is further supplementing the category demand for packaging a wide range of products such as food and beverages, chemicals, paints and adhesives, pharmaceutical products, and lubricants. However, the unstable raw material prices and the spiraling logistics costs will require major changes in the purchasing strategies that are currently being followed to procure plastic pails. Get the Free Sample copy of this market intelligence report that contains multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, cost drivers, challenges, critical purchasing strategies, and more.

The presence of a strong economy with an incremental federal spend on public infrastructure projects will augment construction activities in the US. This will create demand for products such as paints and construction chemicals, that will require plastic pails to fulfill their packaging requirements. Plastic pails have witnessed extensive application in the manufacturing process in Europe following the implementation of a new directive in the EU that requires all the member countries to minimize packaging waste. In the recent times, APAC is witnessing exponential growth in the construction industry which is creating a huge demand for construction materials such as chemicals, paints, and adhesives, that in turn will require sustainable materials like plastic pails for packaging.

This procurement research report offers a detailed overview of the critical cost drivers, primary purchasing strategies, and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for plastic pails. This plastic pails procurement market intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization.

Category managers must ensure that the products delivered by the suppliers must exhibit the specified tensile strength, should be airtight and leak-proof, and be non-reactive to buyers' products,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. Such properties help preserve the content inside the package during the storage and transportation stages,” added Tridib.

This plastic pails market intelligence report has highlighted the cost drivers that will play critical roles in adjusting the purchasing strategies in the current market:

  • Assessing product bundling opportunities can help buyers maximize cost savings
  • Rise in logistics costs will be a key concern for buyers during the forecast period

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer information on critical cost drivers and critical purchasing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Plastic pails

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • Want customized information from our plastic pails procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
