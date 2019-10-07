Log in
Plastic Surgeon Announces 2nd Location & Cooltone® Device

10/07/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Anthony Stephens, MD is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of his second location within Skincare Aesthetics’ state-of-the-art facility in Baton Rouge, La. Located at 7330 Perkins Road Baton Rouge LA 70808, the office will serve as a convenient alternative for individuals who want to enhance their appearance with the latest surgical and non-surgical treatment options. The Grand Opening is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9th at 2:00 pm. Visit http://bit.ly/Oct9thEvent for event details and to reserve your spot.

"We are excited about expanding with essentially the same options as Skincare Aesthetics’ prior location while adding plastic surgery consultations,” Dr. Stephens (Owner of Stephens Plastic Surgery and Skincare Aesthetics) explains. "It's important for people to feel comfortable when we discuss their medical history, what’s bothering them, and the best solution to fit their needs and situation." He added, "This space helps us discuss our patients’ areas of need in a warm and friendly environment… and being so easily accessible to Skincare Aesthetics allows both practices to help patients in a more holistic manner."

In addition to his 2nd location, Stephens is also unveiling Cooltone®, the newest FDA-cleared technology from Allergan. As one of the first carriers of Cooltone in the Nation, Stephens will offer this innovative (non-surgical) body-toning service. Cooltone is designed to strengthen, tighten, and tone muscles that are under the fat while triggering muscle contractions which in turn will tone the muscles in the problem area. Cooltone will compliment cosmetic procedures such as CoolSculpting, and help those who regularly exercise but struggle to tone specific areas. Click here to learn more about Cooltone®: http://bit.ly/Cooltone

At Dr. Stephens’ primary practice at 5233 Dijon Drive (1 mile from the new building) surgical options remain the focal point. Specialties include:

At Skincare Aesthetics’ new space, an expansive selection is available for women and men. Treatments include:

Dr. Stephens remains committed to safety, natural-looking results, and exemplary service that patients have come to expect during his 21 years of practice. For more information, visit: www.doctorstephens.com/.

For media inquiries:
Jamie Gonzales
Outsource Marketing
(504) 228-7669
jamie@outsourcenola.com

Primary Logo

Stephens Plastic Surgery and Skincare Aesthetics Team

From left to right: Piper Estep, P.A., Diane McGovern, Office Manager, Lauren Walker, Coolsculpting Technician, J. Anthony Stephens, M.D., Haley Burk, Aesthetician, Brandie Fromenthal, R.N., Joan Hughes-Smith, N.P.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
