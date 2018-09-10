Log in
Plastics Industry Leader Klöckner Pentaplast Launches Positive Plastics Pledge to Minimise Waste, Maximise Recycling and Move towards Only Using Recyclable and Sustainably Sourced Products by 2028

09/10/2018 | 04:01am EDT

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) Launches NewPositive Plastics Pledge’, Sustainability Strategy

Today, Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), global plastic packaging and film industry leader, announced its new Positive Plastics Pledge, outlining a commitment to develop and manage its products for a sustainable future. The pledge includes a commitment where possible to increase to 100% kp’s usage of recyclable and sustainably sourced polymers by 2028.

“We have big ideas about reducing littering, ensuring that used plastic is appreciated as a valuable new material and addressing climate change, whilst continuing to protect products and prevent food waste through our packaging,” said kp CEO, Daniel Dayan. “We have long recognised the challenges when it comes to the life cycle of plastics and believe a transformational shift is required in the way plastic is managed by our industry, by consumers and by society in general.”

kp’s Positive Plastics Pledge centres on four key areas of commitment and action:

  • Innovate – kp is committed to doing more with less and conserving the planet by reducing the weight of its packaging and using up to 100% recycled content where possible.
  • Accelerate – By 2028, kp will only use materials that are practically recyclable or sustainably sourced and will simplify its polymer and material mix to ease recycling.
  • Educate – To highlight the benefits of plastic during and after use, kp is engaging with consumers and communities about responsible disposal and the value of plastic waste as a resource.
  • Activate To help close the loop on plastics, kp is leading discussions and initiatives that will transform collection and recycling infrastructure around the world.

The new strategy builds on the collaboration kp has been endorsing for many years with businesses and local governments in many countries.

Throughout 2018, kp has played an active role in pursuing a more sustainable future for plastic packaging by collaborating with a variety of organisations, including:

  • Participation in the European Plastics Industry Circular Economy Voluntary Commitments towards 70% recycling and reuse of plastics packaging and 50% recycling and reuse of plastics waste led by Petcore Europe and VinylPlus.
  • A partnership with The UK Plastics Pact and WRAP, a collaborative initiative bringing together businesses from across the entire plastics value chain with UK governments and NGOs to improve waste management and promote a circular economy for plastics. Signatories have signed up to targets to include 100% plastics packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.
  • Alignment with the British Plastics Federation’s plan to reduce the impact of plastic waste in the marine environment.
  • Global pledges to help control plastic pellet, flake and powder loss into the environment, especially from our facilities through Operation Clean Sweep®.

We have also been long-standing members of several other organisations and industry associations around the globe to help reach the transformational change needed.

Visit www.kpfilms.com to learn more about kp and the Positive Plastics Plan.

About Klöckner Pentaplast (kp)

The Klöckner Pentaplast Group is a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, printing and specialty solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, food, beverage and card markets, among others. With a broad portfolio of packaging, films and services powered by innovation, Klöckner Pentaplast plays an integral role in the customer value chain by marketing and safeguarding product integrity, assuring safety, consumer health and protecting brand reputation. Founded in 1965 in Montabaur, Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries and employs over 6,300 people committed to serving customers worldwide from 61 total locations, including 35 production sites. Learn more at www.kpfilms.com.

###


© Business Wire 2018
