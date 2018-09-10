Plastics Industry Leader Klöckner Pentaplast Launches Positive Plastics Pledge to Minimise Waste, Maximise Recycling and Move towards Only Using Recyclable and Sustainably Sourced Products by 2028

Today, Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), global plastic packaging and
film industry leader, announced its new Positive Plastics Pledge,
outlining a commitment to develop and manage its products for a
sustainable future. The pledge includes a commitment where possible to
increase to 100% kp’s usage of recyclable and sustainably sourced
polymers by 2028.
“We have big ideas about reducing littering, ensuring that used plastic
is appreciated as a valuable new material and addressing climate change,
whilst continuing to protect products and prevent food waste through our
packaging,” said kp CEO, Daniel Dayan. “We have long recognised the
challenges when it comes to the life cycle of plastics and believe a
transformational shift is required in the way plastic is managed by our
industry, by consumers and by society in general.”
kp’s Positive Plastics Pledge centres on four key areas of commitment
and action:
-
Innovate – kp is committed to doing more with less and
conserving the planet by reducing the weight of its packaging and
using up to 100% recycled content where possible.
-
Accelerate – By 2028, kp will only use materials that are
practically recyclable or sustainably sourced and will simplify its
polymer and material mix to ease recycling.
-
Educate – To highlight the benefits of plastic during and after
use, kp is engaging with consumers and communities about responsible
disposal and the value of plastic waste as a resource.
-
Activate – To help close the loop on plastics, kp is
leading discussions and initiatives that will transform collection and
recycling infrastructure around the world.
The new strategy builds on the collaboration kp has been endorsing for
many years with businesses and local governments in many countries.
Throughout 2018, kp has played an active role in pursuing a more
sustainable future for plastic packaging by collaborating with a variety
of organisations, including:
-
Participation in the European
Plastics Industry Circular Economy Voluntary Commitments towards
70% recycling and reuse of plastics packaging and 50% recycling and
reuse of plastics waste led by Petcore
Europe and VinylPlus.
-
A partnership with The UK
Plastics Pact and WRAP,
a collaborative initiative bringing together businesses from across
the entire plastics value chain with UK governments and NGOs to
improve waste management and promote a circular economy for plastics.
Signatories have signed up to targets to include 100% plastics
packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.
-
Alignment with the British
Plastics Federation’s plan to reduce the impact of plastic waste
in the marine environment.
-
Global pledges to help control plastic pellet, flake and powder loss
into the environment, especially from our facilities through Operation
Clean Sweep®.
We have also been long-standing members of several other organisations
and industry associations around the globe to help reach the
transformational change needed.
Visit www.kpfilms.com
to learn more about kp and the Positive Plastics Plan.
About Klöckner Pentaplast (kp)
The Klöckner Pentaplast Group is a global leader in rigid and flexible
packaging, printing and specialty solutions, serving the pharmaceutical,
medical device, food, beverage and card markets, among others. With a
broad portfolio of packaging, films and services powered by innovation,
Klöckner Pentaplast plays an integral role in the customer value chain
by marketing and safeguarding product integrity, assuring safety,
consumer health and protecting brand reputation. Founded in 1965 in
Montabaur, Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries
and employs over 6,300 people committed to serving customers worldwide
from 61 total locations, including 35 production sites. Learn more at www.kpfilms.com.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005090/en/