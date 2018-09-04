Plastics Processing Machinery & Equipment industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastics Processing Machinery & Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This special report examines machinery and equipment trends, post-NPE. Included is an in-depth review of primary machinery by segment, plastics processing auxiliary equipment and automation.

For each machinery segment (e.g. Injection Molding), we provide an overview of the current landscape, outlook, trends in processing technology, Industry 4.0 applications and growth initiatives of leading manufacturers in North America.

Plastics News' Economics Editor, Bill Wood provides an update on machinery and equipment shipments, economic indicators and a forecast for the year ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Automation

Auxiliary Equipment

Executive Spotlight

John Martich, Sumitomo (SHI) Plastics Machinery

Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard

Conrad Bessemer, NOVATEC Inc.

Jay Daniel, Coperion K-Tron

Sam Rajkovich, Conair Group

Economy and Tariffs

Economic Overview and Outlook

Tariffs and Trade

Appendix

News Briefs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvmvmx/plastics?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005321/en/