Plastics Processing Machinery & Equipment industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Plastics
offering.
This special report examines machinery and equipment trends, post-NPE.
Included is an in-depth review of primary machinery by segment, plastics
processing auxiliary equipment and automation.
For each machinery segment (e.g. Injection Molding), we provide an
overview of the current landscape, outlook, trends in processing
technology, Industry 4.0 applications and growth initiatives of leading
manufacturers in North America.
Plastics News' Economics Editor, Bill Wood provides an update on
machinery and equipment shipments, economic indicators and a forecast
for the year ahead.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
-
Injection Molding
-
Thermoforming
-
Extrusion
-
Blow Molding
-
Automation
-
Auxiliary Equipment
Executive Spotlight
-
John Martich, Sumitomo (SHI) Plastics Machinery
-
Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard
-
Conrad Bessemer, NOVATEC Inc.
-
Jay Daniel, Coperion K-Tron
-
Sam Rajkovich, Conair Group
Economy and Tariffs
-
Economic Overview and Outlook
-
Tariffs and Trade
Appendix
