Plastics Processing Machinery & Equipment industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 10:15am CEST

The "Plastics Processing Machinery & Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This special report examines machinery and equipment trends, post-NPE. Included is an in-depth review of primary machinery by segment, plastics processing auxiliary equipment and automation.

For each machinery segment (e.g. Injection Molding), we provide an overview of the current landscape, outlook, trends in processing technology, Industry 4.0 applications and growth initiatives of leading manufacturers in North America.

Plastics News' Economics Editor, Bill Wood provides an update on machinery and equipment shipments, economic indicators and a forecast for the year ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

  • Injection Molding
  • Thermoforming
  • Extrusion
  • Blow Molding
  • Automation
  • Auxiliary Equipment

Executive Spotlight

  • John Martich, Sumitomo (SHI) Plastics Machinery
  • Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard
  • Conrad Bessemer, NOVATEC Inc.
  • Jay Daniel, Coperion K-Tron
  • Sam Rajkovich, Conair Group

Economy and Tariffs

  • Economic Overview and Outlook
  • Tariffs and Trade

Appendix

  • News Briefs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvmvmx/plastics?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
