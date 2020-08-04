Log in
Plastik dd : Change in the Supervisory Board

08/04/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Disclosure of inside information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, August 4, 2020

Change in the Supervisory Board

AD Plastik hereby informs that at today's meeting the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov as the President of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

Contact:

Katia Zelić

Investor Relations Manager

mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr

The Company is registered at Commercial Court in Split, Croatia, under code: 060007090

VAT identification number: HR48351740621 • IBAN: HR04 2340 0091 1101 5371 1, Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Zagreb

The registered capital of the company corresponds to HRK 419,958,400 fully subscribed and paid in 4,199,584 ordinary shares at nominal price of HRK

100

President of the Management Board: Marinko Došen • Management Board members: Mladen Peroš, Višnja Bijelić, Ivan Čupić

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:37:11 UTC
