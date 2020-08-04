Plastik dd : Change in the Supervisory Board

Disclosure of inside information
Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006
LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751
Home Member State: Croatia
Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Solin, August 4, 2020
Change in the Supervisory Board
AD Plastik hereby informs that at today's meeting the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov as the President of the Supervisory Board of the Company.
Contact:
Katia Zelić
Investor Relations Manager
mob. +385 91 221 1446 katia.zelic@adplastik.hr
