Plastik dd : Change in the Supervisory Board

Disclosure of inside information

Security: ADPL / ISIN: HRADPLRA0006

LEI: 549300NFX18SRZHNT751

Home Member State: Croatia

Quotation: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Solin, August 4, 2020

Change in the Supervisory Board

AD Plastik hereby informs that at today's meeting the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Sergey Dmitrievich Bodrunov as the President of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

