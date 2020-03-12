Log in
Plastipak Holdings, Inc. : To File Quarterly Report With Trustee For Holders Of Its Senior Notes

03/12/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will file its Form 10-Q Equivalent Report for its fiscal quarter ended February 1, 2020 electronically with Wells Fargo National Bank, as Trustee for the holders of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes"), by the close of business on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.  The Company is not required by the Indenture for the Senior Notes to file annual, quarterly or periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and therefore does not plan to file these reports with the SEC.

Holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts may obtain a copy of the Company's Form 10-Q Equivalent Report by contacting Investor Relations at (734) 455-3600 or by emailing investorrelations@plastipak.com.

The Company will host an investor teleconference call for holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts on March 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.  Details for the call are available to holders, authorized prospective holders and securities analysts by contacting Investor Relations. 

Qualified bondholders and lenders may obtain copies of the Form 10-Q Equivalent Report and details of the investor teleconference call by logging on to the secure bondholder section of the Company's website (www.plastipak.com).

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plastipak-holdings-inc-to-file-quarterly-report-with-trustee-for-holders-of-its-senior-notes-301022671.html

SOURCE Plastipak Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
