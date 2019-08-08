Log in
Platform Ventures : Announces New Delaware Statutory Trust Offering

08/08/2019 | 10:12am EDT

FAIRWAY, Kan., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City-based commercial real estate investment firm, Platform Ventures, is excited to announce the availability of a new Delaware Statutory Trust offering.  

The 100% occupied portfolio includes nine established outpatient dialysis facilities totaling 106,332 rentable square feet and are operated by the industry's top renal care providers. The clinics are located across six different states, including Washington, Virginia and West Virginia, each Certificate of Need States for dialysis facilities. Platform Ventures is partnering with operator, Elliott Bay Capital Trust, one of the largest owners of dialysis centers in the U.S., to perform asset and property management services for the portfolio.

This investment opportunity is intended for sophisticated investors only (it is only available to accredited investors). This investment opportunity is relatively new, has an extremely limited track record, is speculative, and involves a high degree of risk, which each investor must carefully consider. There can be no assurance that any investment objective will be achieved. An investor could lose all or a substantial amount of his, her or its investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About the Sponsor: Platform Ventures
Platform Ventures is a holding company that, through certain subsidiaries, invests in real estate, real estate operating companies, and real estate technologies. Platform Venture's experienced team seeks to add value to client portfolios by applying its knowledge of the long-term cycles and macro-economic trends that shape the real estate market to create price-to-value dislocations. Platform Investments, LLC, which is owned by Platform Ventures, is a registered investment advisor and manages several investment vehicles that consist of institutions and high net worth investors.  SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.  Platform Investments, including its affiliates, has over $1.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. This does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC.

Visit www.platformv.com or contact press@platformv.com for additional information.

Disclaimer: All information herein is relating to general business information and is intended for informational purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. In addition, nothing herein constitutes investment advice.

Securities offered through North Capital Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SIPC

Contact: Investor Relations
Phone: 913-229-9650
Email: InvestorRelations@platformv.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platform-ventures-announces-new-delaware-statutory-trust-offering-300898204.html

SOURCE Platform Ventures


© PRNewswire 2019
