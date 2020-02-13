Log in
Platform9 : Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Promark

02/13/2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, U.S.-focused value added distributor (VAD) and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM), the world's largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services.

Platform9 (platform9.com) delivers a SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution. We help large enterprises drive digital transformation by taking advantage of a self-service, simple and unified experience for managing their infrastructure across complex hybrid environments and technologies – on premises, in the private/public cloud, containers, serverless applications, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Platform9)

Under the new agreement, Promark will distribute Platform9's Managed Kubernetes (PMK) and Managed OpenStack (PMO) solutions to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S. PMK is the only Kubernetes service that ensures fully automated Day-2 operations with 99.9% SLA in any environment: data-centers, public clouds, or at the edge. PMO is a SaaS-based service that allows users to go live with OpenStack private cloud in minutes. With PMO, Platform9 takes care of the entire OpenStack lifecycle— 24/7 health monitoring, alerting, troubleshooting and upgrades.

This alliance will greatly expand Platform9's reach in the marketplace by connecting them with world class VARs and partners through the industry's top distributor. While Platform9 will benefit from expanded reach in the market, there's also high demand and benefits for partners. The relationship between Promark and Platform9 offers a way to address the managed Kubernetes and OpenStack needs of their customers and adds a high margin service revenue to their businesses.

"Promark's expanding portfolio in hybrid cloud services combined with its deep technical expertise will help position Platform9 to better meet the growing need for managed Kubernetes and OpenStack services," said Sirish Raghuram, CEO of Platform9. "Kubernetes is complex but becoming increasingly important to digital transformation. We're proud to offer solutions that take away the burden of managing Kubernetes and OpenStack at scale."

Promark is Platform9's sole global distributor. The goal is not only to train and supply partners on Platform9's technology globally but also to bundle Platform9 with other leaders in the ecosystem.

"I am very excited to welcome Sirish and the Platform9 team to Promark," cited Promark President Jeff Brown. "Platform9's software offering enables companies to deploy, manage and maintain hybrid clouds across any infrastructure. This is a key orchestration component of Promark's Cloud Strategy and an integral part of our GTM around Containers, Kubernetes and OpenStack. We look forward to the challenges ahead, our continued leadership with advanced technologies and more importantly, guiding our VARS in their Cloud journey," added President Brown.

More information about Platform9 is available at https://platform9.com/, on Twitter and on Facebook.

About Promark Technology
Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VAD) in the United States. Promark's core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages its direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business.  The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations.  Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.
Ingram Micro is the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world's most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com

About Platform9
Platform9 (platform9.com) delivers a SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution that turns existing infrastructure into a cloud, instantly. We help enterprises drive digital transformation by enabling them to manage VMs, Containers and Serverless Functions on ANY infrastructure — on-premises, in public clouds, or at the edge – with a self-service, simple and unified experience. Customers such as Cadence, Autodesk, Veritas, Nanometrics, EBSCO, Bitly, LogMeIn, and Aruba see upwards of 300 percent improvement in IT efficiency, 33 percent faster time to market, and 50-80 percent improvement in data center utilization and cost reduction. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Canvas Ventures, and HPE.

