Platinum Asset Management : Supports Action to Remove Ushioda and Yamanashi from Lixil Board of Directors

Platinum Asset Management, an ASX-listed global fund manager with
approximately AU$26 billion in funds under management and voting control
of 4.42% of Lixil Group Corporation, today announced its in-principle
support of the proposed shareholder action to remove Mr Ushioda and Mr
Yamanashi from the Board of Directors of Lixil.
Platinum sent a letter to the Lixil Board on 22 February 2019 outlining
its concerns regarding the events and circumstances leading to the
abrupt resignation of Mr Seto as CEO, questioning the merits of Mr
Ushioda’s and Mr Yamanashi’s appointments to the roles of CEO and COO,
respectively, and raising concerns regarding Lixil’s recent financial
performance. Platinum has not received a response from Lixil.
Platinum’s Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Andrew
Clifford said, “As a large institutional shareholder, our primary
concern is value creation for our investors - strong management and
sound corporate governance practices are vital to a company’s long-term
viability, growth and profitability. We remain dissatisfied with the
validity and nature of Lixil’s recent management changes part way
through the execution of a turnaround strategy led by Mr Seto, which we
backed. We are therefore supportive of the proposals that have been put
forward to remove Mr Ushioda and Mr Yamanashi from the Board of
Directors of Lixil.”
About Platinum:
Platinum Investment Management Limited (Platinum), trading as Platinum
Asset Management is an Australian-based investment manager specialising
in international equities. Platinum’s independent style of investment
management is driven by a thematic stock picking approach. Platinum’s
investment strategy is applied with the aim of achieving strong
long-term absolute returns for investors. Platinum manages approximately
A$26 billion (as at 28 February 2019) from investors in Australia and
New Zealand, as well as overseas. Platinum is a fully owned subsidiary
of Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287, a company
listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Staff and related parties
have relevant interests in approximately 50% of Platinum Asset
Management Limited’s issued shares.
www.platinum.com.au
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005934/en/