Platinum Edge Opens Registration for Free/Discounted Veterans Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) Class in Utah

In honor of the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the service
of our country, Platinum Edge, LLC is offering veterans and active duty
military members a heavily discounted 2-day Certified ScrumMaster (CSM)
class aimed at improving their project management skills and making them
more competitive in the job market. Platinum Edge has partnered with the
Scrum Alliance to provide this offer. The class will take place at the
University of Utah ROTC on August 5th & 6th, 2019.
A veteran-owned business, Platinum Edge has been teaching CSM, Certified
Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) and other agile project management and
product development classes to military branches for the past several
years, as well as training and coaching major defense and energy
contractors along with local, state and federal government agencies.
The CSM class will be offered to veterans for $99 (for this class only)
and will be free for unemployed veterans (with an UI statement). The
training provides an in-depth understanding of the scrum team-based
approach to iterative development, which is being used throughout the
world by organizations from small to large, both in the public and
private sector.
This highly interactive scrum master certification course trains
participants in the full range of scrum topics, from basic theory to
organizational implementation, including practical applications, roles,
and scaling.
The class will be taught by Certified Scrum Trainer Steve Ostermiller,
who is also co-author of Agile Project Management For Dummies,
and technical editor of Scrum For Dummies and Pearson Education's Agile
Foundations Complete Video Course.
To help make this event possible, Platinum Edge recognizes the generous
donations of Scrum Alliance providing free registration and University
of Utah ROTC providing the venue.
Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) Training with Steve Ostermiller
Dates: August 5 & 6, 2019
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day
Location: University of Utah
For more information or to register for this CSM class, please visit the
following link: https://platinumedge.com/giveback
About Platinum Edge:
Platinum Edge, LLC helps companies deliver value faster, with fewer
errors, at a lower total cost. The company is an agile-focused team of
MBAs, behavioral science experts and certification instructors who
Audit, Recruit, Train and Transform organizations to maximize return on
investment. If your company has software and/or product development
teams, Platinum Edge can help you.
