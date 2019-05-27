Platinum Edge Opens Registration for Free/Discounted Veterans Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) Class in Utah

In honor of the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the service of our country, Platinum Edge, LLC is offering veterans and active duty military members a heavily discounted 2-day Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) class aimed at improving their project management skills and making them more competitive in the job market. Platinum Edge has partnered with the Scrum Alliance to provide this offer. The class will take place at the University of Utah ROTC on August 5th & 6th, 2019.

A veteran-owned business, Platinum Edge has been teaching CSM, Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) and other agile project management and product development classes to military branches for the past several years, as well as training and coaching major defense and energy contractors along with local, state and federal government agencies.

The CSM class will be offered to veterans for $99 (for this class only) and will be free for unemployed veterans (with an UI statement). The training provides an in-depth understanding of the scrum team-based approach to iterative development, which is being used throughout the world by organizations from small to large, both in the public and private sector.

This highly interactive scrum master certification course trains participants in the full range of scrum topics, from basic theory to organizational implementation, including practical applications, roles, and scaling.

The class will be taught by Certified Scrum Trainer Steve Ostermiller, who is also co-author of Agile Project Management For Dummies, and technical editor of Scrum For Dummies and Pearson Education's Agile Foundations Complete Video Course.

To help make this event possible, Platinum Edge recognizes the generous donations of Scrum Alliance providing free registration and University of Utah ROTC providing the venue.

Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) Training with Steve Ostermiller

Dates: August 5 & 6, 2019

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day

Location: University of Utah

For more information or to register for this CSM class, please visit the following link: https://platinumedge.com/giveback

About Platinum Edge:

Platinum Edge, LLC helps companies deliver value faster, with fewer errors, at a lower total cost. The company is an agile-focused team of MBAs, behavioral science experts and certification instructors who Audit, Recruit, Train and Transform organizations to maximize return on investment. If your company has software and/or product development teams, Platinum Edge can help you.

