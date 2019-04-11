Platinum Equity and The Gores Group Sell Data Blue to Court Square Capital Partners

Platinum Equity and The Gores Group announced today the sale of Data
Blue to Court Square Capital Partners. Financial terms of the
transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2011, Data Blue is a provider of customized infrastructure,
cloud architecture and virtualized solutions to enterprise customers in
North America.
Platinum Equity and The Gores Group, through its Gores Small
Capitalization Partners fund, acquired a controlling stake in Data Blue
in 2016 and worked together with the company’s management team to drive
growth and operational improvement plans.
“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership over the past three years that has
helped substantially grow and diversify our business,” said Data Blue
CEO Stephen Ayoub. “We have evolved from our roots in data storage and
established the company as a leading provider of converged
infrastructure solutions that is well positioned for continued success.”
Since 2016, Data Blue’s revenue has grown nearly 50 percent as the
company has deepened relationships with technology partners, developed
an Infrastructure Transformation practice, invested in new sales and
marketing capabilities, and completed two add-on acquisitions.
“We’ve worked together to create an efficient, truly scalable platform
that is built for sustainable growth,” said Platinum Equity Partner
Jacob Kotzubei. “It’s been a real collaborative effort and we are proud
of everything the company has accomplished during our stewardship.”
Ed Johnson, Senior Managing Director at The Gores Group, said, “Data
Blue has evolved into a world class IT solutions provider through
impressive gains organically and through execution of a successful M&A
strategy. We wish Stephen and the team great future success.”
In January 2017 Data Blue acquired LPS Integration, a Value Added
Reseller specializing in cloud infrastructure, networking, security and
storage architecture. In April 2017 it acquired Atlanta-based cloud
expertise and consulting firm, Williams & Garcia.
Raymond James & Associates acted as financial advisor and Morgan Lewis
acted as legal advisor to Platinum Equity and The Gores Group on the
sale of Data Blue. Dechert acted as the legal adviser to Court Square on
the acquisition.
About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom
Gores, Platinum
Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $13 billion of
assets under management and a portfolio
of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the
world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum
Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum
Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on
investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity
specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked
strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad
range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution,
transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media
and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries.
Over the past 23 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250
acquisitions.
About The Gores Group
The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment
firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can
benefit from its extensive industry knowledge, decades long experience
and flexible capital base. Over its 30 year history, the firm has
developed a deep understanding of and appreciation for building
businesses and creating value alongside management. Headquartered in Los
Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Greenwich, CT and Boulder,
CO. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.
About Court Square Capital Partners
Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most
experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, the team has
completed 225 investments, including several landmark transactions, and
has developed numerous businesses into leaders in their respective
markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth
potential within the business services, general industrial, healthcare,
and technology and telecommunications sectors. The firm has $6.2 billion
of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more
information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.
