Platinum Investment Management : ASX Preliminary Final Report (Appendix 4E) 30/06/2019

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Listing Rule 4.3A Company Platinum Asset Management Limited ASX Code PTM Year Ended 30 June 2019 Previous corresponding period - Year Ended 30 June 2018 ABN 13 050 064 287 Results for Announcement to the Market Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report. % $A'000 decrease Total revenue -15.3% 299,320 Profit from ordinary activities after income tax -17.4% 158,336 Net profit attributable to members -16.7% 157,651 Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share) 27.03 cps FUM at 30 June 2019 was $24.8 billion and this represented a decrease of 3.6% from the 30 June 2018 closing FUM of $25.7 billion. The FUM at 30 June 2019 is after the impact of the 30 June 2019 net distribution outflow of $0.8 billion. Average FUM for the year decreased by 4.1% to $25.3 billion from an average FUM of $26.4 billion for the previous year. The reduction in FUM was driven by net fund outflows of $246 million. Despite the fund outflows, the absolute investment return remained positive contributing $224 million to FUM during the financial year. The profit before income tax expense, excluding performance fees, for the funds management business was $219.5 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, down 1.4% on the previous year (see table below). Funds management business segment June 2019 June 2018 % Decrease $A'000 $A'000 Profit before income tax expense* 219,491 244,436 Less: Performance fees 30 21,878 Profit before income tax expense, 219,461 222,558 (1.4)% excluding performance fees *Refer to note 11 of the Annual Financial Report.

The Company experienced a decline in overall profits attributable to owners of 16.7%. This was mainly due to the challenging equity markets experienced, which caused the Company to both record an unrealised loss on its seed investments of $988,000 and generate little in the way of absolute return related performance fee income. Whilst both of these items detracted from the annual profit, they remain important long-term contributors to the Company's profits and earnings per share. Dividends Dividend declared 14 cents per share fully-franked Ex-dividend date 27 August 2019 Record date 28 August 2019 Payable date 20 September 2019 The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was 13 cents per share fully- franked. Refer to the attached audited financial statements for financial data on the Consolidated Group. Dividend Reinvestment Plan Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated. Other Information Net tangible assets per share of the consolidated entity attributable to owners was $0.55 at 30 June 2019 as compared to $0.57 at 30 June 2018.

Platinum Asset Management Limited ("PTM" or "Company") Chairman's Report 2019 Funds under Management ("FuM") It has been a challenging year for Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum") with investment returns for most of our managed funds and portfolios lagging the broader market returns for the 12 months to 30 June 2019. This underperformance translated into lower fund flows, lower investment performance fees and a consequent decline in earnings per share, and dividends for the Company. FuM at 30 June 2019 was approximately $24.8 billion, a decrease of 4% from the 30 June 2018 closing FuM of approximately $25.7 billion. The reduction in FuM was driven by net fund outflows of $0.2 billion and the year-end net cash distribution and other capital outflows of $0.9 billion, which was only partly offset by positive market returns of $0.2 billion. Average FuM for the year decreased by 4% to $25.3 billion from an average FuM of $26.4 billion for the previous year. The ongoing uncertainty in relation to the US/China trade war and the bleaker prospects for future economic growth caused investors in global equity markets to remain nervous, even as markets continued to appreciate in value. Investors generally reacted to these fears by favouring companies perceived to be immune from external events, such as the US/China trade war. In contrast, value stocks and/or those with a degree of earnings cyclicality were avoided by the majority of investors, and those stocks generally became cheaper. Platinum has always believed that attractive valuations should be the starting point for any investment decision. This growing divergence between growth and perceived safety on one hand and attractive valuation on the other, led to some short-term investment underperformance for Platinum. Operating Performance For the 12 months to 30 June 2019, total revenue and other income for the Company decreased by 15% to $299.3 million (2018: $353.3 million). Profit after tax attributed to members decreased by 17% to $157.7 million (2018: $189.2 million). Earnings per share for this financial year were 27 cents per share. This revenue and other income decline were mainly due to a $22 million drop in the investment performance fees received by Platinum and a $21 million decline in gains from Platinum's seed investments. The Director's Report contains a detailed explanation of the important role seeding investments has in product innovation, even though it can produce distortions to underlying profitability from year to year. The decline in investment management fees (excluding performance fees) was 4%, broadly consistent with the decline in average FuM. Average fee margins were maintained. Remuneration Included in the 2019 Remuneration Report on page 11 of the Company's 2019 Annual Report is a letter from the Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. I encourage all shareholders to read this letter, which outlines the remuneration policy of the Company and also its focus on investment performance based remuneration. As a result of negative weighted average 1 and 3 year investment performance and also lower PTM revenue and profit for FY 2019, the aggregate variable remuneration across the Company was well down from that of the prior financial year.

Specifically, no member of the investment team received any variable awards under the Profit Share Plan and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Chief Investment Officer, Andrew Clifford, elected not to receive any variable awards for the 2019 financial year, either under the CEO Plan or the Investment Team Plan. The two other executive KMPs, Elizabeth Norman (Director of Investor Services and Communications) and Andrew Stannard (Finance Director), both received reduced variable awards under the General Employee Plan for the 2019 financial year when compared to their awards for the prior financial year. Dividends The Directors have declared a 2019 final fully-franked ordinary dividend of 14 cents per share. This will be paid on 20 September 2019. A 2019 interim fully-franked ordinary dividend of 13 cents per share was also declared during the year. Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated. Business Development During the year, Platinum established a distribution office in London. A team of three new staff members is now in place. This initiative will strengthen our efforts in establishing a European business. In addition, we continued to leverage our distribution relationship with AccessAlpha in the US, with quarterly trips to the US being conducted by our investment specialists and members of our investment team, which included meetings with a number of institutional prospects. Sell-down of shares by Kerr Neilson In March 2019, Platinum's founder and former CEO, Kerr Neilson together with Judith Neilson, disposed of 60 million ordinary PTM shares by way of a fully underwritten private placement to institutional and professional investors, thus deepening the Company's institutional shareholder base. Following the sale, Kerr Neilson together with Judith Neilson retain voting control of approximately 43% of the Company's issued share capital. Kerr also remains on the Board and is an active member of the investment team. Hayne Royal Commission With the Hayne Royal Commission into Misconduct in Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry completed, it was gratifying to note that issues raised by Commissioner Hayne in relation to grandfathered commissions and conflicts of interest within vertically integrated advice businesses, were not applicable to Platinum. Platinum was vocal in advocating for change in the wealth management sector, and made three separate written submissions to the Royal Commission in 2018. The Board and its Associated Committees The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee both had a busy and productive year. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee set the new CEO's remuneration plan and KPIs, oversaw the smooth transition of the CEO responsibilities from Kerr Neilson to Andrew Clifford, recommended the aggregate 2019 variable remuneration pool and awards for the CEO, Executive Directors and other senior managers within Platinum, and continued with the Company's program of succession planning. The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee approved Platinum's risk management framework and internal audit plan, received regular reporting on risk management matters and the results of internal

audits, considered the independence of the external auditor, recommended the appointment of the external auditor and monitored the impact of changes to the legal and regulatory environment affecting Platinum. Finally This has been a challenging period for value investors like Platinum but it retains a strong share of the Australian retail investor market, a highly differentiated product and a strong 25 year track record. I encourage you to read the Managing Director's letter to shareholders by Andrew Clifford, which explains the basis of our investment philosophy and why Platinum may at times experience periods of investment underperformance. Andrew also discusses the investment outlook and some broader industry observations. Michael Cole Chairman 20 August 2019

