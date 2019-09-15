Platinum Investment Management : Annual Report To Shareholders 2019

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Chairman's Report 2019

Funds Under Management ("FUM")

It has been a challenging year for Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum") with investment returns for most of our managed funds and portfolios lagging the broader market returns for the 12 months to 30 June 2019. This underperformance translated into lower fund flows, lower investment performance fees and a consequent decline in earnings per share, and dividends for Platinum Asset Management Limited ("the Company" or "PTM").

FUM at 30 June 2019 was approximately $24.8 billion, a decrease of 4% from the 30 June 2018 closing FUM of approximately $25.7 billion. The reduction in FUM was driven by net fund outflows of $0.2 billion and the year-end net cash distribution and other capital outflows of $0.9 billion, which was only partly offset by positive market returns of $0.2 billion.

Average FUM for the financial year decreased by 4% to $25.3 billion from an average FUM of $26.4 billion for the previous year.

The ongoing uncertainty in relation to the US-China trade war and the bleaker prospects for future economic growth caused investors in global equity markets to remain nervous, even as markets continued to appreciate in value. Investors generally reacted to these fears by favouring companies perceived to be immune from external events, such as the US-China trade war. In contrast, value stocks and/or those with a degree of earnings cyclicality were avoided by the majority of investors, and those stocks generally became cheaper.

Platinum has always believed that attractive valuations should be the starting point for any investment decision. This growing divergence between growth and perceived safety on one hand and attractive valuation on the other, led to some short-term investment underperformance for Platinum.

Operating Performance

For the 12 months to 30 June 2019, total revenue and other income for PTM decreased by 15% to $299.3 million (2018: $353.3 million). Profit after tax attributed to members decreased by 17% to $157.7 million (2018: $189.2 million). Earnings per share for the financial year were 27 cents per share.

This decline in total revenue and other income were mainly due to a $22 million drop in the investment performance fees received by Platinum and a $21 million decline in gains from Platinum's seed investments.

The Directors' Report contains a detailed explanation of the important role seeding investments has in product innovation, even though it can produce distortions to underlying profitability from year to year. The decline in investment management fees (excluding performance fees) was 4%, broadly consistent with the decline in average FUM. Average fee margins were maintained.