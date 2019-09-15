Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Annual Report To Shareholders 2019

09/15/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

Annual Report

2019

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

  1. PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Directors

(as at 30 June 2019)

Michael Cole

Stephen Menzies

Anne Loveridge

Brigitte Smith

Tim Trumper

Andrew Clifford

Kerr Neilson

Elizabeth Norman

Andrew Stannard

Shareholder Liaison

Elizabeth Norman

Company Secretary

Joanne Jefferies

Registered Office

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone

1300 726 700 (Australia only)

Phone

0800 700 726 (New Zealand only)

Phone

+61 2 9255 7500

Fax

+61 2 9254 5555

Share Registrar

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone

1300 855 080 (Australia only)

Phone

+61 3 9415 4000

Fax

+61 3 9473 2500

Auditor and Taxation Advisor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

One International Towers

Watermans Quay

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Securities Exchange Listing

Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PTM)

Website

www.platinum.com.au/About-Platinum/ptm-shareholders

Corporate Governance Statement

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

1

Contents

Chairman's Report

2

Managing Director's Letter

5

Shareholder Information

14

Directors' Report

17

Auditor's Independence Declaration

43

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

44

Statement of Financial Position

46

Statement of Changes in Equity

48

Statement of Cash Flows

50

Notes to the Financial Statements

51

Directors' Declaration

98

Independent Auditor's Report

99

China is not in crisis, it is reforming

article by Julian McCormack

IV

  • PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Chairman's Report 2019

Funds Under Management ("FUM")

It has been a challenging year for Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum") with investment returns for most of our managed funds and portfolios lagging the broader market returns for the 12 months to 30 June 2019. This underperformance translated into lower fund flows, lower investment performance fees and a consequent decline in earnings per share, and dividends for Platinum Asset Management Limited ("the Company" or "PTM").

FUM at 30 June 2019 was approximately $24.8 billion, a decrease of 4% from the 30 June 2018 closing FUM of approximately $25.7 billion. The reduction in FUM was driven by net fund outflows of $0.2 billion and the year-end net cash distribution and other capital outflows of $0.9 billion, which was only partly offset by positive market returns of $0.2 billion.

Average FUM for the financial year decreased by 4% to $25.3 billion from an average FUM of $26.4 billion for the previous year.

The ongoing uncertainty in relation to the US-China trade war and the bleaker prospects for future economic growth caused investors in global equity markets to remain nervous, even as markets continued to appreciate in value. Investors generally reacted to these fears by favouring companies perceived to be immune from external events, such as the US-China trade war. In contrast, value stocks and/or those with a degree of earnings cyclicality were avoided by the majority of investors, and those stocks generally became cheaper.

Platinum has always believed that attractive valuations should be the starting point for any investment decision. This growing divergence between growth and perceived safety on one hand and attractive valuation on the other, led to some short-term investment underperformance for Platinum.

Operating Performance

For the 12 months to 30 June 2019, total revenue and other income for PTM decreased by 15% to $299.3 million (2018: $353.3 million). Profit after tax attributed to members decreased by 17% to $157.7 million (2018: $189.2 million). Earnings per share for the financial year were 27 cents per share.

This decline in total revenue and other income were mainly due to a $22 million drop in the investment performance fees received by Platinum and a $21 million decline in gains from Platinum's seed investments.

The Directors' Report contains a detailed explanation of the important role seeding investments has in product innovation, even though it can produce distortions to underlying profitability from year to year. The decline in investment management fees (excluding performance fees) was 4%, broadly consistent with the decline in average FUM. Average fee margins were maintained.

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

3

Remuneration

Included in the 2019 Remuneration Report on page 25 of the Company's 2019 Annual Report is a letter from the Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. I encourage all shareholders to read this letter, which outlines the remuneration policy of the Company and also its focus on investment performance based remuneration.

As a result of negative weighted average 1 and 3 year investment performance and also lower revenue and profit for the 2019 financial year, the aggregate variable remuneration across PTM was well down from that of the prior financial year.

Specifically, no member of the investment team received any variable awards under the Profit Share Plan and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Chief Investment Officer, Andrew Clifford, elected not to receive any variable awards for the 2019 financial year, either under the CEO Plan or the Investment Team Plan. The two other executive key management personnel (KMPs), Elizabeth Norman (Director of Investor Services and Communications) and Andrew Stannard (Finance Director), both received reduced variable awards under the General Employee Plan for the 2019 financial year when compared to their awards for the prior financial year.

Dividends

The Directors have declared a 2019 final fully-franked ordinary dividend of 14 cents per share. This will be paid on 20 September 2019.

A 2019 interim fully-franked ordinary dividend of 13 cents per share was also declared during the year.

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Business Development

During the 2019 financial year, Platinum established a distribution office in London. A team of three new staff members is now in place. This initiative will strengthen our efforts in establishing a European business.

In addition, we continued to leverage our distribution relationship with AccessAlpha Worldwide in the US, with quarterly trips to the US being conducted by our investment specialists and members of our investment team, which included meetings with a number of institutional prospects.

Sell-down of shares by Kerr Neilson

In March 2019, the Company's founder and former CEO, Kerr Neilson together with Judith Neilson, disposed of 60 million ordinary PTM shares by way of a fully underwritten private placement to institutional and professional investors, thus deepening the Company's institutional shareholder base.

Following the sale, Kerr Neilson together with Judith Neilson retain voting control of approximately 43% of the Company's issued share capital. Kerr Neilson also remains on the Board and is an active member of the investment team.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 02:56:01 UTC
