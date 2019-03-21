Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kerr Neilson

Date of last notice

30 May 2007

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Section 2001(Cth)

608(1)(b)CorporationsAct

Date of change

20 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Kerr Neilson 156,037,420

Judith Neilson 156,037,421

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Kerr Neilson 30,000,000

Judith Neilson 30,000,000

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Kerr Neilson $150,000,000

Judith Neilson $150,000,000

No. of securities held after change

Kerr Neilson 126,037,420

Judith Neilson 126,037,421

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Off-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 03:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pGPT : celebrates start of construction of Parramatta's 32 Smith office tower
PU
11:32pVAMPIRE : The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Announced by Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs -- Pre-Orders Now Available
AQ
11:28pMAIRE TECNIMONT : NNPC Begins Rehabilitation Of PH Refinery
AQ
11:26pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Here's RM25 Off For Your Purchase Of The Samsung Galaxy M20 On Shopee But Be Quick
AQ
11:25pPLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3Y
PU
11:25pAFCON : Eagles'll beat Seychelles with Russia 2018 spirit –Ighalo
AQ
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Trading Halt
PU
11:25pAKZO NOBEL : AkzoNobel steps towards solutions for heritage preservation in Vietnam
AQ
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Pause in Trading
PU
11:24pRAUBEX : Firm contracted by Eskom wins payout court battle against insurer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Shares of Japan's Eisai swamped with sell orders after ending Alzheimer trials
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
3NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
4APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Here's Your Business Report Card

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.