Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tim Trumper

Date of last notice

3 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Sudoe Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

28 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

18,900

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$89,904

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

18,900

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:05pOil prices extend drop as trade wars stoke global economic fears
RE
09:04pCHINA AOYUAN : Voluntary announcement unaudited contrac...
PU
09:04pSAMSUNG ENHANCES PC PORTFOLIO WITH THE NOTEBOOK 7 AND NOTEBOOK 7 FORCE : Two New, Elegant Devices Built to Do What You Want
PU
09:03pBLACKSTONE LP : to buy warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion - WSJ
RE
09:01pBLACKSTONE : to Buy U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP for $18.7 Billion
BU
09:01pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Makes First Private Sector Pledge for Global Fund Replenishment
BU
08:59pSINCERE : DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE OPEN OFFER (in PDF)
PU
08:59pSINCERE : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
08:57pDOHA BANK : 's debit and credit cardholders win 20 million Qmiles
AQ
08:56pAMAZON COM : brings online sellers to UK high street in pop-up stores
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER :: Changes In Interest Of ..
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession fears
5REX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD : REX INTERNATIONAL : Subsidiary Lime Petroleum As In Agreement To Divest Intere..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About