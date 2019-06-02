Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN 13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Tim Trumper Date of last notice 3 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Sudoe Pty Ltd (including registered holder) A/C> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 28 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Nil Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 18,900 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $89,904 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 18,900