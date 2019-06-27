Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity Platinum Asset Management Limited (the Company) ABN 13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Elizabeth Norman Date of last notice 28 June 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 171,227 deferred rights to ordinary shares Indirect 259,551 fully paid ordinary shares held by PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <> NOMINEES> E Norman 377,953 fully paid ordinary shares held by PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <> NOMINEES> ShaneLiz Pty Limited ATF Elizabeth Ann Norman Family Trust 129,244 fully paid ordinary shares held by PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <> NOMINEES> Norblew Pty Limited Class Deferred rights to receive the Company's ordinary shares, subject to vesting. These shares will be purchased on-market for the Platinum Employee Share Trust prior to exercise by L Norman. Number acquired 76,087 deferred rights to ordinary shares Number disposed Nil

