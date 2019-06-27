Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Platinum Asset Management Limited (the Company)
|
|
|
ABN
|
13 050 064 287
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Elizabeth Norman
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
28 June 2016
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
20 June 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
|
171,227 deferred rights to ordinary shares
|
|
Indirect
|
|
259,551 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
NOMINEES> E Norman
|
|
377,953 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
NOMINEES> ShaneLiz Pty Limited ATF Elizabeth Ann Norman Family
|
|
Trust
|
|
129,244 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
NOMINEES> Norblew Pty Limited
|
Class
|
Deferred rights to receive the Company's ordinary shares, subject to
|
|
vesting. These shares will be purchased on-market for the Platinum
|
|
Employee Share Trust prior to exercise by L Norman.
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
76,087 deferred rights to ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Nil
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
Elizabeth Norman's 2019 deferred bonus of $350,000 was translated
|
and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
into 76,087 deferred rights to ordinary shares pursuant to the Platinum
|
|
|
Asset Management Limited Deferred Remuneration Plan.
|
|
|
The number of rights was calculated by dividing the deferred bonus
|
|
|
amount by the volume weighted average price of the Company's
|
|
|
ordinary shares, for the seven (7) trading days prior to grant date.
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
247,314 deferred rights to ordinary shares
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
259,551 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
|
NOMINEES> E Norman
|
|
|
377,953 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
|
NOMINEES> ShaneLiz Pty Limited ATF Elizabeth Ann Norman Family
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
129,244 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
|
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>
|
|
|
NOMINEES> Norblew Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
Issue of deferred rights to ordinary shares pursuant to the Platinum
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market
|
trade,
|
Asset Management Limited Deferred Remuneration Plan.
|
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
|
back
|
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
+closed written
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests
|
in the
|
No
|
securities or contracts
|
detailed
|
above traded during a
period where prior clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Appendix 3Y Page 3
