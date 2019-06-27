Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
06/27/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity

Platinum Asset Management Limited (the Company)

ABN

13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Elizabeth Norman

Date of last notice

28 June 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

20 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

171,227 deferred rights to ordinary shares

Indirect

259,551 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> E Norman

377,953 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> ShaneLiz Pty Limited ATF Elizabeth Ann Norman Family

Trust

129,244 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> Norblew Pty Limited

Class

Deferred rights to receive the Company's ordinary shares, subject to

vesting. These shares will be purchased on-market for the Platinum

Employee Share Trust prior to exercise by L Norman.

Number acquired

76,087 deferred rights to ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Elizabeth Norman's 2019 deferred bonus of $350,000 was translated

and estimated valuation

into 76,087 deferred rights to ordinary shares pursuant to the Platinum

Asset Management Limited Deferred Remuneration Plan.

The number of rights was calculated by dividing the deferred bonus

amount by the volume weighted average price of the Company's

ordinary shares, for the seven (7) trading days prior to grant date.

No. of securities held after change

Direct

247,314 deferred rights to ordinary shares

Indirect

259,551 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> E Norman

377,953 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> ShaneLiz Pty Limited ATF Elizabeth Ann Norman Family

Trust

129,244 fully paid ordinary shares held by

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED <>

NOMINEES> Norblew Pty Limited

Nature of change

Issue of deferred rights to ordinary shares pursuant to the Platinum

Example: on-market trade, off-market

trade,

Asset Management Limited Deferred Remuneration Plan.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Appendix 3Y Page 2

+closed written

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests

in the

No

securities or contracts

detailed

above traded during a

period where prior clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 06:04:02 UTC
