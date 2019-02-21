Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Company Platinum Asset Management Limited

ASX Code PTM

Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018

Previous corresponding period Half-Year Ended 31 December 2017

ABN 13 050 064 287

Results for Announcement to the Market

Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2018 Interim Financial Report.

% decrease $A'000 Total revenue 28.49% 132,968 Profit from ordinary activities after income tax 37.71% 65,170 Net profit attributable to members 26.72% 74,866 Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share) 12.84

Despite challenging investment markets, overall average FUM for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was similar relative to the average FUM for the previous corresponding period, with net inflows of $689m also being received from clients.

The underlying funds management business proved resilient with management fees increasing by 2.5% for the half-year when compared to the previous corresponding period. The profit before income tax expense, excluding performance fees, for the funds management business was $111m for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, up 6% on the previous corresponding period (see table below). This result was assisted by a positive mix shift in FUM towards retail.

Funds management business segment Dec 2018 Dec 2017 % Increase $A'000 $A'000 Profit before income tax expense* 111,134 125,234 Performance fees 22 20,795 Profit before income tax expense, 111,112 104,439 6.39% excluding performance fees *Refer to note 10 of the interim financial report.

However, as foreshadowed in the 2018 AGM Chairman's address to shareholders and ASX release of 8 January 2019, the Company experienced a decline in overall profits attributable to owners of 26.7%. This was mainly due to the challenging equity markets experienced in the half-year, which caused the Company to both record an unrealised loss on its seed investments and generate little in the way of absolute return related performance fee income. Whilst both of these items detracted from the half-year profit, they remain important long-term contributors to the Company's profits.

Dividends

Dividend declared 13 cents per share fully-franked Ex-date 28 February 2019 Record date 1 March 2019 Payment date 18 March 2019

The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2017 was 16 cents per share fully-franked.

Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for financial data on the Consolidated Group.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Other Information

Net tangible assets per share was $0.74 at 31 December 2018 as compared to $0.70 at 30 June 2018.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary 21 February 2019

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Directors

Directors

Michael Cole Stephen Menzies Anne Loveridge Brigitte Smith Tim Trumper Kerr Neilson Andrew Clifford Elizabeth Norman Andrew StannardShareholder liaison

Company secretary

Elizabeth Norman

Joanne Jefferies

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Stock exchange listing

Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PTM)

Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' report

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity' or 'group') consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Michael Cole Chairman and Non-Executive Director Anne Loveridge Non-Executive Director Stephen Menzies Non-Executive Director Brigitte Smith Non-Executive Director Tim Trumper Non-Executive Director (from 1 August 2018) Andrew Clifford Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Kerr Neilson Executive Director Elizabeth Norman Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications Andrew Stannard Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Principal activities

The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business.

The key variables that drive the profitability of the consolidated entity are average funds under management (FUM) growth, investment performance, performance fees earned and expense management. FUM for the half-year ending 31 December 2018 is shown in the table below.

Operating and Financial Review

Funds Opening Flows Other Investment Closing % of Balance $'M $'M Performance Balance Total (1 Jul 18) $'M (31 Dec 18) $'M $'M Retail Funds Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum 16,927 516 - (1,509) 15,934 66% Global Fund ("Funds")^ Quoted Managed Funds 313 164 - (41) 436 2% Platinum Listed Investment Vehicles 934 - (58) (75) 801 3% MLC Platinum Global Fund 970 (64) - (83) 823 3% Institutional Clients Fee Mandates 2,421 56 - (183) 2,294 10% Platinum Word Portfolios - UCITS 444 (4) - (41) 399 2% funds 'Relative' Performance Fees 3,192 37 - (269) 2,960 12% 'Absolute' Performance Fee Mandates 498 (16) - (40) 442 2% Total 25,699 689 (58) (2,241) 24,089 100% ^ excludes Quoted Managed Funds FUM.

FUM at 31 December 2018 was $24.1 billion and this represented a decline of 6.3% when compared to the 30 June 2018 FUM of $25.7 billion. The reduction in FUM was driven by a decline in investment performance of $2.2 billion. Despite the decline in investment performance, net fund inflows remained resilient with $0.7 billion in net inflows for the half-year.

The increase in net fund inflows included ongoing growth in our recently created products, with our two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PIXX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PAXX) benefitting from net fund inflows of $163.9 million for the six month period to 31 December 2018. At 31 December 2018, total FUM in the quoted managed funds was $436.2 million.