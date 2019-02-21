Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

02/21/2019 | 01:11am EST

Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Company Platinum Asset Management Limited

ASX Code PTM

Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018

Previous corresponding period Half-Year Ended 31 December 2017

ABN 13 050 064 287

Results for Announcement to the Market

Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2018 Interim Financial Report.

% decrease

$A'000

Total revenue

28.49%

132,968

Profit from ordinary activities after income tax

37.71%

65,170

Net profit attributable to members

26.72%

74,866

Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share)

12.84

Despite challenging investment markets, overall average FUM for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was similar relative to the average FUM for the previous corresponding period, with net inflows of $689m also being received from clients.

The underlying funds management business proved resilient with management fees increasing by 2.5% for the half-year when compared to the previous corresponding period. The profit before income tax expense, excluding performance fees, for the funds management business was $111m for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, up 6% on the previous corresponding period (see table below). This result was assisted by a positive mix shift in FUM towards retail.

Funds management business segment

Dec 2018

Dec 2017

% Increase

$A'000

$A'000

Profit before income tax expense*

111,134

125,234

Performance fees

22

20,795

Profit before income tax expense,

111,112

104,439

6.39%

excluding performance fees

*Refer to note 10 of the interim financial report.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Emailinvest@platinum.com.au| Websitewww.platinum.com.au

Platinum Investment Management Limited ABN 25 063 565 006 AFSL 221935 trading as Platinum Asset Management®

However, as foreshadowed in the 2018 AGM Chairman's address to shareholders and ASX release of 8 January 2019, the Company experienced a decline in overall profits attributable to owners of 26.7%. This was mainly due to the challenging equity markets experienced in the half-year, which caused the Company to both record an unrealised loss on its seed investments and generate little in the way of absolute return related performance fee income. Whilst both of these items detracted from the half-year profit, they remain important long-term contributors to the Company's profits.

Dividends

Dividend declared

13 cents per share fully-franked

Ex-date

28 February 2019

Record date

1 March 2019

Payment date

18 March 2019

The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2017 was 16 cents per share fully-franked.

Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for financial data on the Consolidated Group.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Other Information

Net tangible assets per share was $0.74 at 31 December 2018 as compared to $0.70 at 30 June 2018.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary 21 February 2019

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Platinum Asset Management Limited Corporate directory

Directors

Michael Cole Stephen Menzies Anne Loveridge Brigitte Smith Tim Trumper Kerr Neilson Andrew Clifford Elizabeth Norman Andrew StannardShareholder liaison

Company secretary

Elizabeth Norman

Joanne Jefferies

Registered officeShare register

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 726 700 (Australia only) Phone 0800 700 726 (New Zealand only) Phone +61 2 9255 7500

Fax +61 2 9254 5555

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 855 080 (Australia only) Phone +61 3 9415 4000

Fax +61 3 9473 2500

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Stock exchange listing

Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: PTM)

Website

www.platinum.com.au/Shareholder-information/

Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' report

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity' or 'group') consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Michael Cole

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Anne Loveridge

Non-Executive Director

Stephen Menzies

Non-Executive Director

Brigitte Smith

Non-Executive Director

Tim Trumper

Non-Executive Director (from 1 August 2018)

Andrew Clifford

Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director

Kerr Neilson

Executive Director

Elizabeth Norman

Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications

Andrew Stannard

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Principal activities

The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business.

The key variables that drive the profitability of the consolidated entity are average funds under management (FUM) growth, investment performance, performance fees earned and expense management. FUM for the half-year ending 31 December 2018 is shown in the table below.

Operating and Financial Review

Funds

Opening

Flows

Other

Investment

Closing

% of

Balance

$'M

$'M

Performance

Balance

Total

(1 Jul 18)

$'M

(31 Dec 18)

$'M

$'M

Retail Funds

Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum

16,927

516

-

(1,509)

15,934

66%

Global Fund ("Funds")^

Quoted Managed Funds

313

164

-

(41)

436

2%

Platinum Listed Investment Vehicles

934

-

(58)

(75)

801

3%

MLC Platinum Global Fund

970

(64)

-

(83)

823

3%

Institutional Clients

Fee Mandates

2,421

56

-

(183)

2,294

10%

Platinum Word Portfolios - UCITS

444

(4)

-

(41)

399

2%

funds

'Relative' Performance Fees

3,192

37

-

(269)

2,960

12%

'Absolute' Performance Fee Mandates

498

(16)

-

(40)

442

2%

Total

25,699

689

(58)

(2,241)

24,089

100%

^ excludes Quoted Managed Funds FUM.

FUM at 31 December 2018 was $24.1 billion and this represented a decline of 6.3% when compared to the 30 June 2018 FUM of $25.7 billion. The reduction in FUM was driven by a decline in investment performance of $2.2 billion. Despite the decline in investment performance, net fund inflows remained resilient with $0.7 billion in net inflows for the half-year.

The increase in net fund inflows included ongoing growth in our recently created products, with our two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PIXX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PAXX) benefitting from net fund inflows of $163.9 million for the six month period to 31 December 2018. At 31 December 2018, total FUM in the quoted managed funds was $436.2 million.

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
