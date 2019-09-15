Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

13 050 064 287

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

 this URL on our website: https://www.platinum.com.au/PlatinumSite/media/About/ptm_corp_gov.pdf

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 August 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here: 16 September 2019

Sign here:

Company Secretary

Print name:

Joanne Jefferies

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOTfollowed the

above. We have disclosed …

recommendation in full for

the whole of the period above.

We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

board and management; and

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board

we are an externally

and those delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and

recommendation is

therefore not applicable

management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at this location:

Board of Directors' Charter

https://www.platinum.com.au/PlatinumSite/media/About/ptm_board.pdf

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

a person, or putting forward to security holders

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

a candidate for election, as a director; and

we are an externally

(b) provide security holders with all material

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

information in its possession relevant to a

recommendation is

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a

therefore not applicable

director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is

with each director and senior executive setting out

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

the terms of their appointment.

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

we are an externally

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

recommendation is

therefore not applicable

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOTfollowed the

above. We have disclosed …

recommendation in full for

the whole of the period above.

We have disclosed …

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is

accountable directly to the board, through the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

chair, on all matters to do with the proper

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

functioning of the board.

we are an externally

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

recommendation is

therefore not applicable

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is

(a) have a

diversity

policy

which

includes

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

requirements

for

the board

or

a

relevant

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

committee

of

the

board to

set

measurable

we are an externally

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

assess annually both the objectives and the

entity's progress in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

recommendation is

therefore not applicable

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at this location:

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period

https://www.platinum.com.au/PlatinumSite/media/About/ptm_diversity.pdf

the measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity set by the board or a relevant

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a

committee of the board in accordance with the

relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our

entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

progress towards achieving them:

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and

at this location:

women on the board, in senior executive

positions and across the whole organisation

_____________________________________________

(including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the

entity's most recent "Gender Equality

at this location:

Indicators", as defined in and published

under that Act.

_____________________________________________

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOTfollowed the

above. We have disclosed …

recommendation in full for

the whole of the period above.

We have disclosed …

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is

(a) have and disclose a

process

for

periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

evaluating the performance of the board,

its

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

committees and individual directors; and

we are an externally

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

whether

a

performance

evaluation

was

recommendation is

undertaken

in

the

reporting

period

in

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

therefore not applicable

accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is

(a) have and disclose a

process

for

periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

so in our Corporate

evaluating

the

performance

of

its senior

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

executives; and

we are an externally

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

managed entity and this

whether

a

performance

evaluation

was

recommendation is

undertaken

in

the

reporting

period

in

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

therefore not applicable

accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period

We have NOTfollowed the

above. We have disclosed …

recommendation in full for

the whole of the period above.

We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1)

so in our Corporate

and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of

Governance Statement OR

whom are independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

managed entity and this

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

recommendation is

(3) the charter of the committee;

therefore not applicable

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

number of times the committee met

at this location:

throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those

https://www.platinum.com.au/PlatinumSite/media/About/ptm_rem.pdf

meetings; OR

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

2019 Annual Report - Directors' Report

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ

disclose that fact and the processes it employs

to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate

to address board succession issues and to ensure

balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

that the board has the appropriate balance of

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

responsibilities effectively.

at this location:

_____________________________________________

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 02:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
11:34pVOLKSWAGEN : agrees to Australian settlement over diesel cheating
RE
11:33pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
RE
11:31pPurdue Pharma Announces Agreement in Principle on Landmark Opioid Litigation Settlement
BU
11:31pProduction Starts on New Line Cinema's Cinematic Action Adventure “Mortal Kombat,” Based on the Blockbuster Video Game Franchise
BU
11:28pNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. : maintains full capacity in Saudi Arabia in support of its operations
BU
11:28pRAK PETROLEUM : Releases Half-Year Financial Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
11:27pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)
PU
11:23pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Crude Prices Soar
DJ
11:22pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete - GDOT Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
5Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group