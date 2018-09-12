Platinum Investment Management : Extension of On-Market Share Buy-Back (Appendix 3C)

12 September 2018

Platinum Asset Management Limited Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX code: PTM) today announced its intention to extend its on-market share buy-back for up to 10 per cent of PTM's issued share capital for a further period of up to 12 months.

The purpose of extending the share buy-back period and therefore the notice, is to enable PTM, as part of its ongoing capital management policy, to buy-back its shares (without having to lodge a new notice at least 14 days prior to any proposed buy-back transaction) should the PTM share price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value. No target price has been set.

The Board of PTM consider that the share buy-back program is in the interests of all existing shareholders.

PTM has appointed Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited to act as its broker.

Any buy-back will be funded from PTM's existing cash flows.

An Appendix 3C in respect of the on-market share buy-back is attached.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

Platinum Asset Management Limited ("PTM")

ABN/ARSN13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 On-market (within 10/12 limit) Type of buy-back 2 +Class of shares/units which is the Ordinary shares subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference) 3 Voting rights (eg, one for one) One for one 4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly Fully paid paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding) 5 Number of shares/units in the +class 586,678,900 on issue 6 Whether shareholder/unitholder No approval is required for buy-back 7 Reason for buy-back The company intends to extend the buy-back period for a further period of up to 12 months, as part of the company's ongoing capital management policy.

8

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention NilCredit Suisse Equities (Australia) LimitedUp to 58,667,890 shares. From 4 October 2018 (i.e. the date immediately following the expiration of the 12 month period for the initial buy-back) and ending on 3 October 2019. The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Not applicable.

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

.................................................. Date: 12/09/18 ......................... (Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

............... Joanne Jefferies