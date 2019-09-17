Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Extension of On-Market Share Buy-Back (Appendix 3C)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:42am EDT

17 September 2019

The Manager Announcements

Companies Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Asset Management Limited Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX code: PTM) today announced its intention to extend its on-market share buy-back for up to 10 per cent of PTM's issued share capital for a further period of up to 12 months.

The purpose of extending the share buy-back period and therefore the notice, is to enable PTM, as part of its ongoing capital management policy, to buy-back its shares (without having to lodge a new notice at least 14 days prior to any proposed buy-back transaction) should the PTM share price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value.

Whilst no target price has been set and circumstances have not yet eventuated to cause the buy- back to be activated, given the volatility in markets, a likely catalyst to action the buy-back would be a significant market or other event, that may or may not emerge, but which would enable the Board to act opportunistically and in the interests of all existing shareholders.

PTM has appointed Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited to act as its broker.

Any buy-back will be funded from PTM's existing cash flows.

An Appendix 3C in respect of the on-market share buy-back is attached.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Rule 3.8A

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Platinum Asset Management Limited ("PTM")

13 050 064 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market (within 10/12 limit)

  1. +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)
  2. Voting rights (eg, one for one)
  3. Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Ordinary shares

One for one

Fully paid

  1. Number of shares/units in the 586,678,900
    +class on issue
  2. Whether shareholder/unitholder No

approval is required for buy-back

7

Reason for buy-back

The company intends to extend the buy-back

period for a further period of up to 12 months,

as part of the company's ongoing capital

management policy.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

8 Any other information material Nil to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-marketbuy-back

  1. Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
  2. Deleted 30/9/2001.
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited

Up to 58,667,890 shares.

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

From 4 October 2019 (i.e. the date immediately following the expiration of the 12 month period for the previous buy-back) and ending on 3 October 2020.

The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Not applicable.

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

Not applicable.

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

Not applicable.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3C Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back

Selective buy-back

  1. Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
  2. Number of shares proposed to be bought back
  3. Price to be offered for shares

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Equal access scheme

  1. Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
  2. Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
  3. Price to be offered for shares
  4. +Record date for participation in offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Not applicable.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 17/09/2019........

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Joanne Jefferies.........................................................

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 3

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:00aINDUCT : appeals the decision from Oslo District Court regarding legal dispute with ABO/EHGO
AQ
03:00aMEDTRONIC : Introduces Envision™ Pro Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in Europe
AQ
03:00aVestas receives 34 MW order in Norway with 27-year service agreement
GL
03:00aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:59aBritain's Ocado sees retail sales growth accelerate
RE
02:57aAIR FRANCE KLM : France hoping for better rescue offers for Aigle Azur airline
RE
02:56aSEMBCORP MARINE : Brazilian shipyard completes Petrobras P-68 FPSO
PU
02:56aKAPE TECHNOLOGIES : Blocklisting Return
PU
02:56aSIRIUS MINERALS : September 2019 Financing and development update
PU
02:52aEQUINOR : Gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group