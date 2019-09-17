Platinum Investment Management : Extension of On-Market Share Buy-Back (Appendix 3C)

17 September 2019
Platinum Asset Management Limited Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back
Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX code: PTM) today announced its intention to extend its on-market share buy-back for up to 10 per cent of PTM's issued share capital for a further period of up to 12 months.
The purpose of extending the share buy-back period and therefore the notice, is to enable PTM, as part of its ongoing capital management policy, to buy-back its shares (without having to lodge a new notice at least 14 days prior to any proposed buy-back transaction) should the PTM share price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value.
Whilst no target price has been set and circumstances have not yet eventuated to cause the buy- back to be activated, given the volatility in markets, a likely catalyst to action the buy-back would be a significant market or other event, that may or may not emerge, but which would enable the Board to act opportunistically and in the interests of all existing shareholders.
PTM has appointed Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited to act as its broker.
Any buy-back will be funded from PTM's existing cash flows.
An Appendix 3C in respect of the on-market share buy-back is attached.
Joanne Jefferies
Company Secretary
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Platinum Asset Management Limited ("PTM")
13 050 064 287
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market (within 10/12 limit)
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Ordinary shares
One for one
Fully paid
Number of shares/units in the 586,678,900
+class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholder No
approval is required for buy-back
7
Reason for buy-back
|
The company intends to extend the buy-back
period for a further period of up to 12 months,
as part of the company's ongoing capital
management policy.
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
8 Any other information material Nil to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-marketbuy-back
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited
Up to 58,667,890 shares.
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
From 4 October 2019 (i.e. the date immediately following the expiration of the 12 month period for the previous buy-back) and ending on 3 October 2020.
The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
Not applicable.
Employee share scheme buy-back
14
Number of shares proposed to be
Not applicable.
bought back
15
Price to be offered for shares
|
Not applicable.
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
Selective buy-back
Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
-
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
Price to be offered for shares
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Equal access scheme
Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
-
Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
Price to be offered for shares
+Record date for participation in offer
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: 17/09/2019........
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
|
Joanne Jefferies.........................................................
