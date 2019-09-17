Platinum Investment Management : Extension of On-Market Share Buy-Back (Appendix 3C)

17 September 2019

The Manager Announcements

Companies Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Asset Management Limited Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX code: PTM) today announced its intention to extend its on-market share buy-back for up to 10 per cent of PTM's issued share capital for a further period of up to 12 months.

The purpose of extending the share buy-back period and therefore the notice, is to enable PTM, as part of its ongoing capital management policy, to buy-back its shares (without having to lodge a new notice at least 14 days prior to any proposed buy-back transaction) should the PTM share price trade at a significant discount to its underlying value.

Whilst no target price has been set and circumstances have not yet eventuated to cause the buy- back to be activated, given the volatility in markets, a likely catalyst to action the buy-back would be a significant market or other event, that may or may not emerge, but which would enable the Board to act opportunistically and in the interests of all existing shareholders.

PTM has appointed Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited to act as its broker.

Any buy-back will be funded from PTM's existing cash flows.

An Appendix 3C in respect of the on-market share buy-back is attached.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287