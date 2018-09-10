Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

10 September 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000

Platinum Investment Management Limited

Funds Under Management (FUM)1

31/08/2018 31/07/2018 ($M) ($M) Funds Under Management 26,341.2 26,074.2

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

J Jefferies

Company Secretary

1 Funds Under Management are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.

