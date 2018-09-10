Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

10 September 2018
The Manager
Platinum Investment Management Limited
Funds Under Management (FUM)1
|
31/08/2018
|
31/07/2018
|
($M)
|
($M)
|
Funds Under Management
|
26,341.2
|
26,074.2
The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance
J Jefferies
Company Secretary
1 Funds Under Management are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.
