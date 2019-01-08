Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

01/08/2019 | 02:18am EST

8 January 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Investment Management Limited

Funds Under Management (FUM)1

31/12/2018

30/11/2018

($M)

($M)

Funds Under Management

24,089.6

24,189.1

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

J Jefferies

Company Secretary

1 Funds Under Management are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Emailinvest@platinum.com.au| Websitewww.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:13:05 UTC
