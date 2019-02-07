Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

7 February 2019

The Manager

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

31/01/2019 31/12/2018 ($M) ($M) Funds Under Management 24,659.6 24,089.6

In January 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $111 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $89 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

J Jefferies

Company Secretary

1 Funds Under Management are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.

2 Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged

Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

