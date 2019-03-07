Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

7 March 2019
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000
By e-Lodgement
Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")
Funds Under Management ("FUM")1
|
28/02/2019
|
31/01/2019
|
($M)
|
($M)
|
Funds Under Management
|
25,724.6
|
24,659.6
In February 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $86 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $71 million.
The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance
J Jefferies
Company Secretary
-
1 Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.
-
2 Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged
Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.
