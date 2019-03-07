Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

03/07/2019 | 12:37am EST

7 March 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

28/02/2019

31/01/2019

($M)

($M)

Funds Under Management

25,724.6

24,659.6

In February 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $86 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $71 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

J Jefferies

Company Secretary

  • 1 Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.

  • 2 Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged

Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Emailinvest@platinum.com.au| Website www.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 05:36:05 UTC
