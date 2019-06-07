Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:48am EDT

7 June 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM") 1

31/05/2019 30/04/2019

($M)($M)

Funds Under Management

24,930.82

26,577.67

In May 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $200 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $150 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

  1. Jefferies Company Secretary
  1. Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.
  2. Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000,Australia | GPO Box2724,SydneyNSW 2001

Telephone61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services1300 726 700 |Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 |Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aDr. Timothy Noel TUe has become the new EIC of the Journal of Flow Chemistry
GL
03:06aORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS : AgraFlora Closes Acquisition of Organic Flower's Downstream and Product Formulation Asset Portfolio
AQ
03:06aAFCON : Mikel Reveals Eagles' Advantage At Afcon 2019
AQ
03:06aORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS : AgraFlora Closes Acquisition of Organic Flower's Downstream and Product Formulation Asset Portfolio
AQ
03:03aICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Announcement of Completion and Result Acquisition Treasury Shares
PU
03:03aNUMIS : Director's Dealing
PU
03:02aMEET : Another MeetMe? MICO Is To Be New Trend in U.S. and Broadcasters Wanted
AQ
03:01aSELF STORAGE : 2 Property Portfolio in Augusta, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
AQ
03:01aKOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ : Kotipizza Group Oyj Applies for Delisting of Its Shares from Nasdaq Helsinki
AQ
03:01aSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : SMP Selects TFI Envision, Inc. to Develop Their 2018 Annual Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About