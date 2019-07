Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

9 July 2019 The Manager ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Sydney NSW 2000 By e-Lodgement Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum") Funds Under Management ("FUM") 1 30/06/2019 31/05/2019 ($M) ($M) FUM pre-annual distribution to unit holders 25,583.48 24,930.82 Cash distribution to unit holders (net of re-investment) (814.19) - FUM post-annual distribution to unit holders 24,769.29 24,930.82

In June 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $228 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $151 million. The net outflows excluded the impact of distribution re-investment of $487 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

Jefferies Company Secretary

Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited. Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000,Australia | GPO Box2724,SydneyNSW 2001

Telephone61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services1300 726 700 |Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 |Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287