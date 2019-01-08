Platinum Investment Management : Investment Income and Performance Fee Update

8 January 2019

Investment income and performance fee update for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

As foreshadowed in the AGM Chairman's address to shareholders (released to the market on 15 November 2018), recent falls in equity markets mean that the company will record an unrealised loss on its seed investments and also receive little in the way of absolute return related performance fee income for the half-year ending 31 December 2018.

Interim results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 will be released on 21 February 2019.

