Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platinum Investment Management : Notification of Dividend/Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:52am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.16000000

Ex Date

Thursday August 30, 2018

Record Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 21, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PTM

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PTM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday August 30, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 21, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.16000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at spot rate.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

  • 2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

    Spot rate.

  • 2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Actual

Friday August 31, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.16000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully

franked?

franked?

Yes

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.16000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    N/A

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aRIMINI STREET : Achieves Flawless ISO 9001 Audit for Seventh Consecutive Year
AQ
09:21aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Ransomware as a service Princess Evolution looking for affiliates
AQ
09:21aRIMINI STREET : Receives Court-Ordered $21. ...
AQ
09:18aTEXAS ROADHOUSE : Truck schedule for Aug. 9
AQ
09:18aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’, says Ronaldo
AQ
09:18aCOLUMBUS A/S : delivers revenue growth of 52% in first half of 2018
AQ
09:17aCARBURES EUROPE : from Jerez to the world
PU
09:17aADVTECH : How to get you and your teen’s communication ‘back to work’
PU
09:17aCLIMATE CHANGE : Nigerian politicians, religious bodies, others, urged to embrace renewable energy
AQ
09:16a360 offering lower-cost smartphones in cooling market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
4CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE FACED DELAY, WORK PROCEEDING: minister
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.