Platinum Investment Management : Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
PTM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 20, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.14000000
Ex Date
Tuesday August 27, 2019
Record Date
Wednesday August 28, 2019
Payment Date
Friday September 20, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
13050064287
|
ABN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
PTM
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 20, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
PTM
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday August 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday August 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday September 20, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.14000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
New Zealand shareholders can nominate a New Zealand dollar account (prior to record date) for payment in New
Zealand dollars and the dividend entitlement is converted at a spot rate.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD
|
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Spot rate
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Wednesday August 28, 2019
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.14000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3A.3
|
Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.14000000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
N/A
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 4
Disclaimer
Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:51:04 UTC