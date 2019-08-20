Platinum Investment Management : PTM Analyst Briefing

Platinum Asset Management Limited
21 August 2019
Andrew Clifford, CEO & CIO Andrew Stannard, CFO
Analyst Briefing
Business Highlights
June 2019
-
Closing Jun-19 FuM of $24.8B, down 4% on Jun-18 but up 3% on Dec-18 (after distribution of $0.8B).
-
Net outflows of $246M led by PT Funds* and only partly offset by QMFs' net inflows of $201M.
-
Management fee revenue down 4%, roughly in line with fall in Average FuM.
-
Expenses well controlled, with a 10% decrease in overall costs driven by a 17% decrease in staff costs (mostly variable remuneration).
-
Profit and earnings per share down 17% on prior year, driven by lower performance fees and reduced gains on seed investments.
-
Final dividend of 14 cps, taking full year to 27 cps, fully franked.
-
The Board generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to the ongoing capital requirements of the company.
Source: Platinum.
3 * PT Funds include Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum Global Fund
Investment Performance
As at 30 June 2019
|
Performance of Platinum Trust Funds
|
1 year
|
5 year
|
10 year
|
Since
|
FuM
|
(June-19)
|
|
|
|
|
Inception
|
(A$b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
0.7%
|
9.5%
|
9.4%
|
12.3%
|
10.2
|
(PM's: AC, CS)
|
- Relative Return
|
-10.6%
|
-3.1%
|
-2.3%
|
+5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
0.4%
|
10.3%
|
9.5%
|
14.2%
|
4.6
|
(PM: JL)
|
- Relative Return
|
-4.4%
|
-0.9%
|
+0.1%
|
+4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Brands Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
-2.1%
|
10.5%
|
13.0%
|
12.3%
|
0.7
|
(PM: JH)
|
- Relative Return
|
-13.4%
|
-2.1%
|
+1.2%
|
+8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
3.1%
|
14.0%
|
12.2%
|
14.2%
|
0.8
|
(PM: SG)
|
- Relative Return
|
+2.2%
|
+3.1%
|
+4.9%
|
+11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
1.5%
|
10.4%
|
13.1%
|
11.6%
|
0.9
|
(PM: ND)
|
- Relative Return
|
-6.3%
|
+3.0%
|
+4.8%
|
+8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Care Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
4.7%
|
14.1%
|
15.3%
|
9.7%
|
0.2
|
(PM: BO)
|
- Relative Return
|
-10.7%
|
+0.4%
|
+0.7%
|
+0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unhedged Fund (long only)
|
- Absolute Return
|
-1.1%
|
10.7%
|
11.9%
|
11.0%
|
0.3
|
(PM: CS)
|
- Relative Return
|
-12.4%
|
-1.9%
|
+0.2%
|
+3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology Fund
|
- Absolute Return
|
4.7%
|
10.8%
|
10.0%
|
9.3%
|
0.1
|
(PM: AB, CR)
|
- Relative Return
|
-11.0%
|
-11.7%
|
-7.7%
|
+7.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal (A$b)
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
|
% of Total FuM
|
72%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Managers: AC = Andrew Clifford, CS=Clay Smolinksi, JL= Joe Lai, JH=Jamie Halse, SG=Scott Gilchrist, ND= Nik Dvornak, BO = Bianca Ogden, AB = Alex Barbi, CR = Cameron Robertson
Source: Platinum. Fund returns are annualised, calculated using the relevant fund's C Class unit price. Returns are calculated net of fees and costs, pre-tax, and assume the reinvestment of distributions. Historical performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Relative returns represent the returns of each relevant fund relative to its
4 nominated benchmark as stated in the latest Platinum Trust Funds' PDS for C Class, P Class and E Class.
Platinum does not invest by reference to the weightings of the index. The relative returns are provided as a reference only
Platinum International Fund
Investment performance: bull & bear market view since inception to 30 June 2019
Fund performance vs MSCI AC World net index (AUD), cumulative and by market trend, since inception
|
cumulative return since
|
incpetion (%)
|
Total
|
Apr 1995
2000%
1600%
1200%
800%
400%
0%
200%
|
|
|
Platinum International Fund
|
|
MSCI AC World net index (AUD)
|
|
|
|
May 2007
|
|
Mar 1997
|
|
Oct 2000
|
Feb 2003
|
Jul 2012
|
Jun 2019
50%
0%
-50%
-100%
Apr 1995
7%75%
-6%
18%
|
|
|
-48%
|
|
-31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 1997
|
Oct 2000
|
Feb 2003
|
May 2007
|
Jul 2012
|
Jun 2019
Source: Platinum and FactSet Research Systems. Platinum International Fund returns are calculated using the fund's C Class unit price, are pre-tax, net of fees and costs and
5 assume the reinvestment of distributions. The returns are calculated relative to the MSCI All Country World Net Index in A$. The gross MSCI Index was used prior to 31 December 1998 as the net MSCI Index did not exist. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Inception date of the fund is 4 April 1995.
