Platinum Investment Management : PTM Analyst Briefing

08/20/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Platinum Asset Management Limited

21 August 2019

© 2019 Platinum Asset Management

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Andrew Clifford, CEO & CIO Andrew Stannard, CFO

Analyst Briefing

2

Business Highlights

June 2019

  • Closing Jun-19 FuM of $24.8B, down 4% on Jun-18 but up 3% on Dec-18 (after distribution of $0.8B).
  • Net outflows of $246M led by PT Funds* and only partly offset by QMFs' net inflows of $201M.
  • Management fee revenue down 4%, roughly in line with fall in Average FuM.
  • Expenses well controlled, with a 10% decrease in overall costs driven by a 17% decrease in staff costs (mostly variable remuneration).
  • Profit and earnings per share down 17% on prior year, driven by lower performance fees and reduced gains on seed investments.
  • Final dividend of 14 cps, taking full year to 27 cps, fully franked.
  • The Board generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to the ongoing capital requirements of the company.

Source: Platinum.

3 * PT Funds include Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum Global Fund

Investment Performance

As at 30 June 2019

Performance of Platinum Trust Funds

1 year

5 year

10 year

Since

FuM

(June-19)

Inception

(A$b)

International Fund

- Absolute Return

0.7%

9.5%

9.4%

12.3%

10.2

(PM's: AC, CS)

- Relative Return

-10.6%

-3.1%

-2.3%

+5.3%

Asia Fund

- Absolute Return

0.4%

10.3%

9.5%

14.2%

4.6

(PM: JL)

- Relative Return

-4.4%

-0.9%

+0.1%

+4.0%

International Brands Fund

- Absolute Return

-2.1%

10.5%

13.0%

12.3%

0.7

(PM: JH)

- Relative Return

-13.4%

-2.1%

+1.2%

+8.9%

Japan Fund

- Absolute Return

3.1%

14.0%

12.2%

14.2%

0.8

(PM: SG)

- Relative Return

+2.2%

+3.1%

+4.9%

+11.4%

European Fund

- Absolute Return

1.5%

10.4%

13.1%

11.6%

0.9

(PM: ND)

- Relative Return

-6.3%

+3.0%

+4.8%

+8.4%

Health Care Fund

- Absolute Return

4.7%

14.1%

15.3%

9.7%

0.2

(PM: BO)

- Relative Return

-10.7%

+0.4%

+0.7%

+0.5%

Unhedged Fund (long only)

- Absolute Return

-1.1%

10.7%

11.9%

11.0%

0.3

(PM: CS)

- Relative Return

-12.4%

-1.9%

+0.2%

+3.5%

Technology Fund

- Absolute Return

4.7%

10.8%

10.0%

9.3%

0.1

(PM: AB, CR)

- Relative Return

-11.0%

-11.7%

-7.7%

+7.7%

Subtotal (A$b)

17.8

% of Total FuM

72%

Portfolio Managers: AC = Andrew Clifford, CS=Clay Smolinksi, JL= Joe Lai, JH=Jamie Halse, SG=Scott Gilchrist, ND= Nik Dvornak, BO = Bianca Ogden, AB = Alex Barbi, CR = Cameron Robertson

Source: Platinum. Fund returns are annualised, calculated using the relevant fund's C Class unit price. Returns are calculated net of fees and costs, pre-tax, and assume the reinvestment of distributions. Historical performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Relative returns represent the returns of each relevant fund relative to its

4 nominated benchmark as stated in the latest Platinum Trust Funds' PDS for C Class, P Class and E Class.

Platinum does not invest by reference to the weightings of the index. The relative returns are provided as a reference only

Platinum International Fund

Investment performance: bull & bear market view since inception to 30 June 2019

Fund performance vs MSCI AC World net index (AUD), cumulative and by market trend, since inception

cumulative return since

incpetion (%)

Total

Apr 1995

2000%

1600%

1200%

800%

400%

0%

200%

Platinum International Fund

MSCI AC World net index (AUD)

May 2007

Mar 1997

Oct 2000

Feb 2003

Jul 2012

Jun 2019

186%

(%)

150%

100%

148%

139%

38%

84%

160%

Returns

50%

0%

-50%

-100%

Apr 1995

7%75%

-6%

18%

-48%

-31%

Mar 1997

Oct 2000

Feb 2003

May 2007

Jul 2012

Jun 2019

Source: Platinum and FactSet Research Systems. Platinum International Fund returns are calculated using the fund's C Class unit price, are pre-tax, net of fees and costs and

5 assume the reinvestment of distributions. The returns are calculated relative to the MSCI All Country World Net Index in A$. The gross MSCI Index was used prior to 31 December 1998 as the net MSCI Index did not exist. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Inception date of the fund is 4 April 1995.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 22:47:05 UTC
