Platinum Investment Management : PTM Analyst Briefing

The Board generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to the ongoing capital requirements of the company.

Profit and earnings per share down 17% on prior year, driven by lower performance fees and reduced gains on seed investments.

Expenses well controlled, with a 10% decrease in overall costs driven by a 17% decrease in staff costs (mostly variable remuneration).

Management fee revenue down 4%, roughly in line with fall in Average FuM.

Net outflows of $246M led by PT Funds* and only partly offset by QMFs' net inflows of $201M.

Investment Performance

As at 30 June 2019

Performance of Platinum Trust Funds 1 year 5 year 10 year Since FuM (June-19) Inception (A$b) International Fund - Absolute Return 0.7% 9.5% 9.4% 12.3% 10.2 (PM's: AC, CS) - Relative Return -10.6% -3.1% -2.3% +5.3% Asia Fund - Absolute Return 0.4% 10.3% 9.5% 14.2% 4.6 (PM: JL) - Relative Return -4.4% -0.9% +0.1% +4.0% International Brands Fund - Absolute Return -2.1% 10.5% 13.0% 12.3% 0.7 (PM: JH) - Relative Return -13.4% -2.1% +1.2% +8.9% Japan Fund - Absolute Return 3.1% 14.0% 12.2% 14.2% 0.8 (PM: SG) - Relative Return +2.2% +3.1% +4.9% +11.4% European Fund - Absolute Return 1.5% 10.4% 13.1% 11.6% 0.9 (PM: ND) - Relative Return -6.3% +3.0% +4.8% +8.4% Health Care Fund - Absolute Return 4.7% 14.1% 15.3% 9.7% 0.2 (PM: BO) - Relative Return -10.7% +0.4% +0.7% +0.5% Unhedged Fund (long only) - Absolute Return -1.1% 10.7% 11.9% 11.0% 0.3 (PM: CS) - Relative Return -12.4% -1.9% +0.2% +3.5% Technology Fund - Absolute Return 4.7% 10.8% 10.0% 9.3% 0.1 (PM: AB, CR) - Relative Return -11.0% -11.7% -7.7% +7.7% Subtotal (A$b) 17.8 % of Total FuM 72%

Portfolio Managers: AC = Andrew Clifford, CS=Clay Smolinksi, JL= Joe Lai, JH=Jamie Halse, SG=Scott Gilchrist, ND= Nik Dvornak, BO = Bianca Ogden, AB = Alex Barbi, CR = Cameron Robertson

Source: Platinum. Fund returns are annualised, calculated using the relevant fund's C Class unit price. Returns are calculated net of fees and costs, pre-tax, and assume the reinvestment of distributions. Historical performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Relative returns represent the returns of each relevant fund relative to its

4 nominated benchmark as stated in the latest Platinum Trust Funds' PDS for C Class, P Class and E Class.

Platinum does not invest by reference to the weightings of the index. The relative returns are provided as a reference only