Platinum Investment Management : PTM Cleansing Notice

03/19/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

20 March 2019

The Manager Announcements Companies Office

ASX Limited Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth): off-market controller sale

We refer to Platinum Asset Management Limited's (the "Company") announcement to the market on 19 March 2019 in relation to the sale of 60 million ordinary shares of the Company in which Mr Kerr Neilson (the controller of the Company at the date of the sale) has a relevant interest.

This notice is given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Act") as modified by ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers by Controllers) Instrument 2016/81.

The Company advises that:

  • a) the relevant securities in the Company were sold without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • b) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • i. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • ii. section 674 of the Act; and

  • c) as at the date of this notice, the Company is not aware of any information that may be "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) or (8) of the Act.

Yours sincerely,

Joanne Jefferies Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Emailinvest@platinum.com.au| Websitewww.platinum.com.au

Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 22:59:07 UTC
