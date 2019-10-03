Platt Nera International : INSIDE INFORMATION-RESULT OF A TENDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Platt Nera International Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1949)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESULT OF A TENDER

This announcement is made by Platt Nera International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities made by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the Group's prospectus dated 28 June 2019 where it was disclosed that the Group shall be bidding for the Automated Teller Machines ("ATM")/Cash Deposit Machines ("CDM") project; and that the Group was the only qualified tenderer for the ATM/CDM project and planned to initiate the installation of ATMs and CDMs in October 2019; and (ii) the Group's interim report published on 30 August 2019 where it was indicated that the Group was making preparations for the submission of the ATM/CDM project tender as well as undertaking negotiations with bank and equipment suppliers, and that the Group expected the ATM/CDM projects to commence from the fourth quarter of 2019. The Board will like to provide a status update with regard to the ATM/CDM project.

Regarding the ATM project, the Group received positive indication from Customer F on 1 October 2019. Based on the Directors' past experience, the Group will proceed to negotiate and finalise the ATM project details.

Regarding the CDM project, the Group has yet to receive any notification from Customer F and is currently engaging the relevant supervisory parties related to the tender to seek clarification.