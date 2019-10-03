Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Platt Nera International : INSIDE INFORMATION-RESULT OF A TENDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Platt Nera International Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1949)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESULT OF A TENDER

This announcement is made by Platt Nera International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities made by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the Group's prospectus dated 28 June 2019 where it was disclosed that the Group shall be bidding for the Automated Teller Machines ("ATM")/Cash Deposit Machines ("CDM") project; and that the Group was the only qualified tenderer for the ATM/CDM project and planned to initiate the installation of ATMs and CDMs in October 2019; and (ii) the Group's interim report published on 30 August 2019 where it was indicated that the Group was making preparations for the submission of the ATM/CDM project tender as well as undertaking negotiations with bank and equipment suppliers, and that the Group expected the ATM/CDM projects to commence from the fourth quarter of 2019. The Board will like to provide a status update with regard to the ATM/CDM project.

Regarding the ATM project, the Group received positive indication from Customer F on 1 October 2019. Based on the Directors' past experience, the Group will proceed to negotiate and finalise the ATM project details.

Regarding the CDM project, the Group has yet to receive any notification from Customer F and is currently engaging the relevant supervisory parties related to the tender to seek clarification.

- 1 -

Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate to update the Shareholders and prospective investors on the status of the ATM/CDM project.

Shareholders of the Company and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Prapan Asvaplungprohm

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Prapan Asvaplungprohm and Mr. Wison Archadechopon as executive directors, and Mr. Tong Yee Ming, Mr. Cheung Pan and Mr. Julapong Vorasontharosoth as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Platt Nera International Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pAquella wins Thailand Property Awards 2019
BU
08:00pSIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED : Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes Due 2024
BU
07:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors
BU
07:55pHy-Vee Data Breach – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Victims of Hy-Vee's Payment Card Data Incident
GL
07:54p2U 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds 2U (TWOU) Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
07:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors
BU
07:52pELDERS : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
07:50pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Altria Group, Inc. Investors
BU
07:49pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Authier Definitive Feasibility Study & Permitting Update
AQ
07:47pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
4Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : quarterly sales miss estimates amid fierce competition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group