Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Play Sports Safely This Summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Rosemont, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you live in an area that keeps you indoors during the winter months, you may be eager to play sports and other activities outside this summer. However, taking on too much physical activity at once can put you at risk for injuring your feet or ankles. Follow these guidelines from foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to play sports safely all summer.

When athletes suddenly increase their miles or repetitions, the added pressure on the foot and ankles can lead to overuse injuries, explains foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, David N. Garras, MD, from Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Orland Park, Illinois.

“An overuse injury occurs over time from repetitive stress, causing increased pain and discomfort,” says Dr. Garras. 

Common foot and ankle overuse injuries in summer sports include metatarsalgia (pain in the ball of your foot), ankle sprains and instability, and stress fractures. If you are experiencing foot and ankle pain or suspect you have any of these conditions, see a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon for an evaluation.

To stay ahead of the game and enjoy an injury-free summer, Dr. Garras offers these tips:

  • Stretch before and after a workout; this is one of the best ways to prevent injuries.
  • Wear proper-fitting, supportive athletic shoes and replace them every 300 to 500 miles.
  • Always start and progress slowly. Avoid high-impact exercise and activity if you start feeling discomfort.
  • If you wear orthotics that are one to two years old, schedule a visit with a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon for a fitting. 
  • If you have a stress fracture, visit your surgeon to rule out vitamin deficiencies or osteoporosis.

To learn more about foot and ankle conditions and find a surgeon in your area, visit FootCareMD.org.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons 
Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma. 

About the AOFAS 
The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Attachment 

Christine Brannon
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)
847-430-5127
cbrannon@aofas.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aNUCOR : Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Falling; Guides for 2Q EPS $1.20-$1.25
DJ
10:57aTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Salesforces $15.7B Tableau deal is a defining moment for the West Coast tech megalopolis
AQ
10:57aNIC : Alabama Secretary of State Introduces New Online Filing Options
BU
10:57aNaboso™ Technology and TrueForm Runner Launch the First and Only Proprioceptive Treadmill for Rehabilitation and Performance
GL
10:56aAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc
AQ
10:56aCISCO : Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy
AQ
10:55aAROUNDTOWN : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
10:55aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:54aAIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
10:54aLEONARDO : Canada backs startup to boost data on space debris
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About