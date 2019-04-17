Log in
PlayAGS : AGS Enters Pennsylvania Slot Market With First Game Placements At Parx Casino®

04/17/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Company Debuts Full Range of Slot Products, Including Its Orion® Cabinets, High-Performing Game Titles at Philadelphia-Area Casino, With More Launches Planned Across State This Spring

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company') today announced its first game placements in Pennsylvania at Parx Casino® in Bensalem, a suburb of Philadelphia. The games went live on the Parx casino floor last week, with more games slated to debut across the state over the next several months.

AGS Senior Vice President - Slot Products Andrew Burke said, 'We are excited about entering the robust Pennsylvania market and honored to do so at Parx Casino®, a state-of-the-art property that attracts players from greater Philadelphia, the sixth largest metropolitan area in the U.S. with more than six million residents.'

For its Pennsylvania launch, AGS debuted its industry-leading Orion Portrait, Orion Slant, ICON™, and Big Red™ slot cabinets and an array of its highest-performing game titles, including Fu Nan Fu Nu™, Jade Wins™, Olympus Strikes™, Golden Wins™, and Colossal Stars™.

Parx Casino®'s Marc Oppenheimer, the Chief Marketing Officer of Greenwood Gaming, the owner and operator of Parx, said, 'We are honored that AGS chose Parx Casino® as its launch partner in Pennsylvania. We have been eager to add AGS' entertaining games to our slot floor and offer our players the high-volatility excitement that AGS games are recognized for, with slot enthusiasts' favorite features, such as progressive jackpots and free games.'

Following its game debut at Parx, AGS will roll-out its games across Pennsylvania, which currently has 10 standalone and racetrack casinos, along with two resort casinos. In 2018, the slot machines and table games in Pennsylvania casinos generated a record gross revenue total of $3.2 billion - the highest total ever in the industry's 13 years of operation, with Parx Casino® leading the way.

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Parx Casino®
Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 148 live table games; 40 poker tables; live racing & simulcast action; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. One year ago, Parx debuted a $50M expansion that included the 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Xcite Center; Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Oliveto, New York City style pizza and Italian Classics; Parx Poker, new custom built private poker room. In 2019, Parx launched sports betting and opened a massive year-round Beer Garden to rave reviews. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com.

AGS Media Contacts:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications
 lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

Parx Casino Media Contact:
Carrie Nork Minelli, Director of Advertising & Public Relations
 cnorkminelli@parxcasino.com

©2019 PlayAGS, Inc. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-enters-pennsylvania-slot-market-with-first-game-placements-at-parx-casino-300833490.html

SOURCE AGS

Disclaimer

PlayAGS Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 13:22:08 UTC
