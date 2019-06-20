PlayAGS : AGS Names Anna Massion To Its Board Of Directors

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company') today announced that Anna Massion has been elected to AGS' Board of Directors, and will serve on the Company's Nominating, Governance, and Compensation committees.

Massion currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Playtech, PLC. Before that, from 2014-2019, she was a Senior Analyst for PAR Capital Management. Prior to joining PAR Capital Management, Massion held the role of Director of Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Research at Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC for six years. Earlier in her career, Massion served as Vice President/Senior Research Analyst at Marathon Asset Management and was Vice President on the Proprietary Trading Desk at JP Morgan.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, 'Anna is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in corporate finance and asset management, along with a proven track record in managing U.S., UK, and European gaming investments. We believe her strong global experience across developed and emerging markets will be extremely valuable as we continue to increase our worldwide presence and propel AGS to the next level.'

Massion said, 'I have admired the AGS executive team and the Company's growth story for some time now, and I'm honored to be joining their board at such an exciting time for the business. I have tremendous respect for David and the other board members, and I look forward to working with them.'

Massion earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Concentration in Finance, Minor in Russian, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

