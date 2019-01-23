PlayAGS : AGS Takes Its Obsession with the Game to London; Company to Showcase Full Suite of iGaming Real-Money, Social Platforms and Games at ICE February 5-7

LAS VEGAS - January 23, 2019 - AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company'), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines, table products, and interactive solutions for the gaming industry, will showcase its obsession with providing the best platforms and game titles for online real-money and social gaming at ICE London February 5-7 in Stand N1-536 at ExCel London.

Following the Company's June 2018 acquisition of iGaming aggregator and content provider Gameiom Technologies, AGS now offers a robust game aggregation platform, remote gaming server, and a library of more than 600 entertaining game titles from a network of third-party suppliers, and soon to launch, game content from AGS' own in-house studios.

To deliver its high-performing games and provide an exceptional play experience, AGS partners with many of the world's leading online operators, including 888 Holdings, Betfred, BetVictor, Coral, GVC Holdings, Ladbrokes, Rank Group, and William Hill.

At ICE, AGS will provide live demonstrations of its Axsys Games Marketplace game aggregation platform and game titles soon-to-be available from AGS, which include online versions of AGS' proven land-performers like Golden Wins™Jade Wins™, and Longhorn Jackpots™. AGS will also highlight its large portfolio of game titles from its partner network of third-party suppliers, which include 1×2 gaming, 2 By 2 Gaming, Ainsworth, Asylum Labs, Bulletproof Games, Gaming Realms, High 5 Games, MetaGU, Reflex Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Skillzz Gaming, Storm Gaming Technology, No Limit City, and Oryx Gaming.

The Company will showcase its Connexsys Social White-Label Casino solution, a turnkey, free-play B2C mobile app solution for land-based casinos that blends the casino brand with AGS' library of player-favorite games to deliver a mobile gaming experience for players.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, 'We're excited about bringing our obsession for the game to ICE and welcoming online and land-based gaming operators into our stand to experience our player-proven games and our platform technologies for real-money and social gaming. Our AGS Interactive team, along with several of our senior-level executives, will be on hand at ICE to showcase our fast-growing library of high-performing online game content, including our first AGS titles which will soon be available through our Axsys Games Marketplace. We look forward to this launch, given our industry-leading game performance in the land-based market, which gives us confidence that the games will do very well in the real-money gaming space.'

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About ICE London

ICE London is the benchmark and driver of the B2B Gaming industry's international growth. Coming together for three days February 5-7, 2019 to engage with the latest solutions, content, and networking opportunities across the globe and across all sectors of gaming, ICE London presents the complete platform to build revenue, innovations, and invaluable relationships. To register, visit https://www.icelondon.uk.com/choose-your-pass#/.

