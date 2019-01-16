PlayAGS : AGS VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES KIM NASUTA NAMED AMONG VEGAS INC.'S ‘2019 WOMEN TO WATCH'

Winners selected based on their work ethic, accomplishments, community contributions; Nasuta is the only winner from the gaming equipment supplier space

LAS VEGAS - January 16, 2019 - AGS, (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company'), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines, table products, and interactive solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that its Vice President of Human Resources Kim Nasuta was named among VEGAS INC.'s prestigious 2019 Women to Watch, which celebrates Southern Nevada's most influential female professionals.

Only 13 women were selected for the prestigious 2019 'Women to Watch' list out of more than 100 nominees, and Nasuta is the only winner representing the gaming equipment supplier industry. Honorees were chosen by an independent panel of judges based on their work ethic, accomplishments, and dedication to giving back to their community. Nasuta and the other award recipients will be featured in the February 7 issue of Las Vegas Weekly and honored in a celebration that evening at the Silverton Casino Hotel's Veil Pavilion.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, 'Since Kim joined AGS in early 2017, she has made so many contributions to our business, including spearheading our veteran initiatives; propelling our recruiting to hire more than 300 high-quality team members globally in two years, including staffing new game-development studios; and leading our focus on corporate culture through best-in-class benefits, community outreach, and employee engagement. We are so proud of Kim and are truly thrilled to celebrate this award with her.'

Lopez also credits Nasuta with helping to achieve two big wins for the Company; AGS was recognized in 2018 and 2017 among the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation®' and Atlanta's 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

Lopez said, 'Kim has really focused on the whole employee experience, from hiring to orientation to continual engagement, recognition, and rewards. Our employees see that and feel that, and it truly makes a difference with retention and recruitment. She is an energetic, passionate, and creative HR leader who inspires her team and her colleagues each and every day.'

Before joining AGS, Nasuta served as Vice President of Human Resources for the Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino. Previously, she was the Director of Human Resources for SK + G, a full-service marketing agency based in Las Vegas.

